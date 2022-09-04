‘A child died doing what he loved. It sounds empty, but it’s true’

Stephen Fernane attempts to capture the sorrow and anguish felt within the horse-and-pony racing community following the tragic death of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead at Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday.

When a child dies there is no analysis worthy of coherent understanding. Only heartbreak and dismay seem to make sense.

The tragedy at Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday evening surpasses the natural order of how many will interpret life’s modus operandi: that children should always outlive adults.

The late Jack de Bromhead was 13 years old with a full life ahead. Even though it’s not enough to remedy the despair and anguish his family is feeling at this time, Jack’s life was cut short doing what he loved most.

Difficult as it is to comprehend, those involved in the horse-and-pony racing community will understand - even if it’s inconceivable at this point - the circumstances of a tragedy that now overwhelms them.

At its core, horse-and-pony racing is kindled by the passion and self-belief of jockeys, some as young as 10 years old. Week in, week out they ride the beaches and fields of Ireland as though the eyes of the world are upon them.

This close-knit community of moms, dads, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, farmers, and neighbours are all driven by their love and passion for horses.

This same community travel from county to county with dreams of winning races that only a handful of people would consider worth it; this community has been uprooted and changed forever by the death of a child.

Late on Saturday evening I spoke with a prominent member of the local horse-and-pony racing community.

He was much too upset to talk. He didn’t know Jack de Bromhead personally: ‘only to see,’ he said.

More importantly, he understood the reason why Jack did what he loved, which was riding horses.

Understanding Jack’s love of horses is, perhaps, the only meaningful way we can now pay tribute to him. To say a 13-year-old died doing what he loved sounds empty and hollow. But it’s true.

Horses reinforced Jack’s precocious identity. It’s within this framework of understanding that one can pay Jack the highest respect.

Horse racing is no different to other sports in that children want to emulate their heroes. Scores of children, the same age as Jack, are now playing football every Sunday with dreams of becoming the next David Clifford.

Jack de Bromhead’s style, intuition and profile as a jockey would similarly have been shaped by Rachael Blackmore, Jack Kennedy and Davy Russell. His father’s profile as one of the sport’s leading trainers would equally have motivated him.

Jack grew up habituated by horses and race riding. His grandfather, Harry, kept the flame first lit by his great-grandfather, Johnny – a leading amateur rider in the 1940s – alight at his Knockeen yard in County Waterford.

When Harry sent out winners, including Fissure Seal at the 1993 Cheltenham Festival, it meant the mantle would assuredly pass to his son, Henry.

In recent years, Jack watched on gleefully at his father’s unwavering training success with Honeysuckle, Minella Indo, Minella Times, and A Plus Tard.

Those who participate in horse racing will know better than me the cloud of adversity that is constantly overhead.

Whether it’s racing, show jumping or hunting – they all come under the same category of risk; a risk that is known and respected but not always avoided.

Scores of girls, boys, men and women at racing yards all around Ireland today will be sharing in the grief of Jack’s death while on the gallops. Even in this setting - where horses are ridden in their work - death and tragedy does not pass.

Anyone that watched Jack’s interview with Brian Gleeson at the Punchestown Festival in April will gauge his attachment and passion for horses.

His eyes light up when talking about the wonder mare, Honeysuckle, while wearing a smile that captures feelings of him inheriting a legacy that could never pass him by.

Jack rode his first winner at the Cahersiveen Races only a week before his death on a horse named Highest Level. His dad was there to see it.

The wider beam of de Bromhead success in the racing world was toned down to grassroots for a few fleeting moments: father and son sharing triumph together away from racing’s madding crowd.

For many years I have written about why horse-and-pony racing deserves acknowledgment from the racing industry’s hierarchy.

I have spoken with campaigners - ordinary men and women - who work tirelessly to promote horse-and-pony racing to have it recognised as a major contributor to the industry’s global success.

It’s easy see why when one considers the calibre of jockeys – flat and jumps – who embellish the sport today, and who first started out in pony racing.

Throughout this summer, committees fought hard to secure insurance so horse-and-pony racing could proceed.

Coolmore’s John Magnier even donated to the fund, mindful of its benefits to racing’s top tier.

Scrutiny and comment on the future of horse-and-pony racing will no doubt follow in the coming days. Questions will be asked – some constructive and some not so constructive.

If you are in the latter category, all I ask before you weigh in is to watch video footage of jockey Tubs McNally arriving in the winner’s enclosure at this year’s Dingle Races. See what it means to Tubs and those around him.

Life, as in sport, is fraught with risk and fatal accidents. The death of a 13-year-old child rightly quashes any deeper discussion for now. It’s a time for reflection and sorrow to take precedence.

But whether you agree or disagree, have no doubt that Jack’s peers will honour and remember him in the way they feel matters most: by remounting and continuing to ride racehorses.

It’s what Jack loved most during his short life.