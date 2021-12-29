A blaze that won’t be forgotten for years to come

Saturday, April 24 is a day that will not be forgotten in Kerry for some years to come as it was the day that the news of the devastating damaged caused by a major blaze in Killarney National Park started to come to light . The blaze had ignited that Friday and the fires continued to rage throughout the weekend damaging up to 3,000 hectares (approximately 50% of the terrestrial area of the park) before it was brought under control after four days – in what was described as one of the largest fires in the past four decades to hit the park.

Thankfully there was no loss of life in the blaze but the loss of wildlife and the long-term damage to one of the country’s prime location is still evident and will take years before the damage will be fully forgotten.

In the day that followed the fire there were calls for a full investigation into what caused the fire but to this day there are no answers. Despite a garda investigation the exact cause remains unknown but it is believed to be accidental. A BBQ or camp fire were both believed to be a possible cause at the time and throughout the month of May investigations continued into the blaze.

It was speculated too that farmers burning gorse could also be a factor but no evidence of this was found but farmers did pay a price for the blaze as the Department stopped payments to farmers whose lands were damaged.

At the time the fire was widely criticised and the damage it caused to one of Kerry’s prime tourist attraction.

"Killarney National Park is a UNESCO World Biosphere Site and a protected area of conservation. Whether it was a carelessly discarded match, the remnants of a barbecue or bonfire or a deliberate act of vandalism that sparked the blaze, it appears it was entirely irresponsible and reckless and it shows a disregard, not only for nature but for human life,” said Chamber President Niall Kelleher.“

Similarly Government Ministers condemned the fire and the damage wrought by the four day blaze.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Heritage Malcom Noonan TD v

It is incumbent on all of us as custodians of nature and the land to work together to find solutions to avoid this happening n the future,”said Minister O’Brien.

“It is very difficult to stop the spread of these fires once they ignite given the sheer scale of the land involved coupled with the remote locations of much of the designated land ands and the sporadic occurrence and dynamic nature of such fires.

Fire crews were assisted by the Air Corps and a private helicopter, both dropping thousands of litres of water as fire crews pumped water from the lakes to halt the spread of the blaze. Killarney Water Rescue, An Garda Siochána, the Civil Defence, and the National Park and Wildlife Service all worked to save the fire.

The fire first ignited near Dinis but high winds and extremely dry conditions led it to blaze across the park to the Eagle’s Nest, along the top range to the Purple Mountain, near the Gap of Dunloe, and down-wards towards Tomies, where Oak woodland came close to destruction. On Sunday evening, the blaze came perilously close to a school, a church and other properties in the Black Valley as it continued for a third day and on Sunday evening Michael Casey could see the fire rushing down the mountain to his mother, Christina Casey’s house in the heart of the Black Valley.

“You often watch TV and see the devastating fires in California, and you think they got caught out. It wasn’t until last Sunday that I saw how fast fire moves,” he added

"We were lucky. There is a stream separating her property [from the fire]. We did get a fright, we could see the flames coming and it came quickly”