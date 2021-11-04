A big day for Kerry social farmers with UCC graduation

Eamon Horgan Kilgarvan who received a Higher Certificate in Practice Support and Social Farming with his wife Siobhan and son Liam and Dr. Seamus Ó Tuama Director of Adult Education Continuning UCC at UCC Graduations on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Breda O’Sullivan Glencar who received a Higher Certificate in Practice Support and Social Farming with her husband Pat and Dr. Seamus Ó Tuama Director of Adult Education Continuning UCC Graduations at UCC on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

George Kelly Beaufort who received a Higher Certificate in Practice Support and Social Farming with Norma Kelly, Blinda Gascoigne UCC Lecturer and Program Co-Ordinator, Padraig Kelly and Dr. Seamus Ó Tuama Director of Adult Education Continuning UCC Graduations at UCC on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Blinda Gascoigne UCC Program Co-Ordinator and Lecturer and Dr. Seamus Ó Tuama Director of Adult Education Continuning UCC (front right) with Higher Certificate Graduates Practice Support and Social Farming (front from left) Mary O’Neill McDonnell, Breda O’Sullivan Glencar, Rena Blake Ballybunion, Maura Sheehy Tralee (back from left) Christy McDonnell, Eamon Horgan Kilgarvan, George Kelly Beaufort and Batt Healy Kilcummin at UCC Graduations on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Kerry Social Farming has made a huge impact on the lives of families across the county and on Friday last the impact of the unique programme was on the host farmers as they graduated from UCC with a certificate in Social Farming.

Finally after a long wait the first cohort of people to undertake the UCC Certificate in Practice Support in Social Farming Level 6 Course received their much lauded qualification. They had been due to graduate last year but COVID halted their big day but on Friday last they finally got to celebrate their wonderful achievement, which for many may be their first official qualification having never had the educational opportunities afforded to others, as they were farming their land.

In total 13 people completed the course which was co-ordinated by UCC and Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation (CRI) and which is the first of its kind in Europe.

12 host farmers undertook the course and one supporter worker from Kerry Parents and Friends and all are thrilled to be the first to do the course and to have an official qualification in this area. 17 more participants have since completed the course and will also graduate next week.

However, it is Friday’s graduating group that have the honour of the first ever participants of the UCC accredited programme which has helped host farmers grow and develop the social farming initiative. It covers such modules as communication and the background to disabilities.

"It is to help host farmers to be better equipped to deal with those who they host on their farm,” explained Kerry Social Farming Facilitator Evelyn O’Connell.

“There was great disappointment last year that they could not graduate but the did so on Friday.”

Kerry Social Farming was set up in 2013 and brings together marginalised farming communities with disability groups through an initiative where rural farmers host adults with disabilities on their farms where they help with farming tasks.

It has proved to be more than successful and over its now eight year life-time has helped more than 50 participants. As of 2020, there were 35 participants engaging in social farming on host farms and 21 host farmers engaging in social farming with KSF but this is continuing to grow this year.

The course allows these farmers to further develop and support the initiative covering such modules as communication and the background to disabilities.