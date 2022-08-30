Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘€9,500 is extortionate to pay for a bedroom,’ says Kerry student

A Tralee student may have to defer her course at university or face a six-hour daily trip by bus due to a shortage in student accommodation.  

Mary Kate Lacey, a second year arts student in University College Cork is unable to find a place to live as the college year is due to start. (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

Close

Mary Kate Lacey, a second year arts student in University College Cork is unable to find a place to live as the college year is due to start. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Mary Kate Lacey, a second year arts student in University College Cork is unable to find a place to live as the college year is due to start. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Mary Kate Lacey, a second year arts student in University College Cork is unable to find a place to live as the college year is due to start. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Mary-Kate Lacey should be preparing for her second-year arts course at University College Cork (UCC).

Instead, the Tralee student finds herself in a desperate tussle with hundreds of other students to source accommodation.

Privacy