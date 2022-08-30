‘€9,500 is extortionate to pay for a bedroom,’ says Kerry student

Mary-Kate Lacey should be preparing for her second-year arts course at University College Cork (UCC).

Instead, the Tralee student finds herself in a desperate tussle with hundreds of other students to source accommodation.

It’s late in the day with college due to start in two weeks. If she doesn’t find a place to stay, Mary-Kate is faced with a six hour round trip by bus or deferral for a year. Neither option is palatable or workable.

Mary-Kate has a part-time job in Cork. Commutating to and from college every day would spell the end of her job, a job she needs to fund her way through college.

The place Mary-Kate stayed in last term filled up quickly once applications opened. A waiting list was formed. So far, she has applied for over 20 student accommodation centres and apartments in Cork.

“I’m basically homeless as regards college,” said Mary-Kate.

“I’ve contacted landlords, I’ve looked into securing digs, I’ve gone down every route I can and there is no luck. It creates massive anxiety; I’m thinking about it every day and it’s so frustrating,” she said.

The last thing Mary-Kate wants is to drop out of her college course. She says this is the option now facing many of her student friends in a similar situation.

“It’s an option that a lot of students are thinking about. It’s sad to have to say that because they have nowhere to live. I’ve a job in Cork that I won’t be able to commit to because of this. The Manager told me she is happy to take me back, but I can’t promise her at the moment,” she said.

Mary-Kate is in constant contact with UCC’s student union and the admissions office. Helpful as they are, it seems little can be done. Mary-Kate wants the Government to do more.

“The student union have been fantastic. Education Minister Norma Foley is a past teacher of mine. I’ve phoned her and emailed her. I haven’t even got a response, let alone speak with her. I also contacted Minister Simon Harris but no luck,” she said.

The excuse that’s given to Mary-Kate is that it’s a crisis caused by landlords who no longer want to take in students as there is more money from private renting. She did manage to source a bedroom for a 35-week period. The cost was €9,500.

“That’s an extortionate amount to ask any student or parent to pay out. I didn’t sit down and study for a Leaving Cert in the height of COVID and put all my determination into going to college to do something I love only to defer because I’ve nowhere to live,” she said.

"That’s not my fault. That’s the Government and landlords’ fault, why should I have to suffer for this?”

Mary-Kate wants the Government to listen to students. She also desperately wants to become a teacher. Something that society, she says, needs more than ever.

“Young people are so anxious, frustrated, and tired. Nobody is listening. They tell you at school to better yourself and go to college,” said Mary-Kate.

"I want to be a teacher and yet I’ve nowhere to live in order to train. We’re not going to have these professions in a few years because no one will be able to afford to go to college.”