‘9/11 left me without a father’ – son recalls heartbreak of losing dad in terror attack when 5 years old

Martin J. Egan Jr loved attending the annual St Patrick’s Day parades in New York. So much so that he attended two every year: at Staten Island where he lived, and in New York City.

As he was proud of his Kerry heritage, like a large percentage of his FDNY colleagues with Irish links, St Patrick’s Day was a stand-out event throughout the city and local boroughs.

Martin was even prouder working as a firefighter, a job he often referred to as ‘the greatest job in the world’.

When Martin wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed jogging and keeping fit. In November 2000 he achieved one of his proudest accomplishments: the famous New York City Marathon.

Just 10 months later - in the same city where he conquered his marathon moment – Martin was one of 343 firefighters to die while saving lives at the World Trade Center. He was 36.

A lifelong Staten Islander, he joined FDNY in 1986 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 1995. A member of Ladder Co. 118 in Brooklyn, he was promoted to Captain four months before the 9/11 attacks.

Martin had been married 8 years to his wife, Diane, and was at his happiest when spending time with his family, 5-year-old Seán, and 4-year-old Kerry Ann.

Martin’s Kerry links derive from Kenmare and Killarney where he still has relations. He is a distant cousin of the most famous ‘Kerry Egan’ of them all - footballing legend, John Egan from Sneem.

The legacy of that tragic day now belongs to the families of the victims. 21-years later, Martin’s son is immensely proud of his father and the men and women of the first responders who did all they could to save lives on 9/11.

“My dad was at the peak of his life. He was training for another marathon when he died,” said Seán.

“He was very proud of that NYC marathon in 2000. He was taken too soon but all you can do now is remember him. Fortunately, over the years, I’ve been able to meet many of his friends from the fire department who worked with him. They’ve all had very good things to say about my dad. Of course, that makes me very proud.”

September 11, 2001, started the same as any other day for the Egan family. Martin had left for work at his FDNY office in Brooklyn, while Seán was starting just his second day at kindergarten.

At 8:46am the first hijacked plane - Flight 11 - strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Martin and his colleagues immediately scramble from the Bronx to Lower Manhattan. He acquires the necessary equipment from a nearby fire station and heads for the main stairs of the North Tower as throngs of terrified people pass him on their way down.

Just 17 minutes later a second plane - United Airlines Flight 175 – hits the South Tower. By 10:28am both towers had collapsed, killing Martin and his colleagues along with thousands of innocent people.

Seán says for every victim on 9/11 there is a story to tell and a family committed to keeping it alive. The bravery of the first responders is an enduring part of that narrative.

“One thing that stands out about the first responders is as the people were coming down the building, the fire men were going up. I think there is a lot of solace in knowing that in spite of how many people died that day, it could have been worse,” said Seán.

“I truly believe that because of the actions of the first responders, they helped evacuate people out of those buildings quickly. There really wasn’t that much time once the planes hit to when the towers fell. It really is a testament to their bravery and confidence in the face of danger. They are something to be proud of.”

Seán’s memories of the hours, days, and weeks after the 9/11 attacks are broken into fragments. The tragedy, as seen through the eyes of a 5-year-old child, would find its focus in the years to come.

“I just remember being picked up from school early on that morning and going to my uncle’s house. My dad’s two brothers were also firemen but were unharmed that day.

"I remember there was a lot of family at the house, people were trying to contact my dad and see where he was. But I think by then people had started to expect the worst. No one had heard from him.

“I only remember bits and parts of that day. Being so young I was just outside with my cousins playing in the yard while people tried to find out if my dad was dead or alive,” he said.

"I did not understand the gravity of what was going on. I do remember a representative of the fire department coming a few days later to tell us they found the body. I remember the funeral being very crowded.”

Seán describes the years after as ‘very tough’. Like many of the 9/11 families, they formed a wider support group to share their grief.

“I still feel a bigger part of the story was in the years after and how kind people were to us from all over the US and the world, people sent letters and cards. It said to us that we’re all with you and thinking of you.

"It was a road that we, as a family, had to travel. This wasn’t something that happened over night. But we were fortunate that we had a big support network,” he said.

Seán was too young in 2001 to contemplate the wider geopolitical nuances of what happened on 9/11.

In the intervening years, he, along with countless more of a similar age, would become known as ‘the 9/11 children’. It’s a label that brought a certain amount of unease at first.

“At a young age you did feel different. At school, when people would talk about it, it did feel strange. It made me feel different; I didn’t like this. It was difficult growing up with that event in the background and in my mind,” said Seán.

“If I could avoid those conversations, I would. Over time I did realise that 9/11 is something very important. It’s a day, and an event, that changed our country. My dad and my family are part of that now. I feel a responsibility to talk about the fact his memory lives on. It’s difficult to do, but it’s important.”

Seán is now involved with the National 9/11 Memorial Museum on the site where the Twin Towers once stood mightily over the city.

It’s a place of consolation and comfort for the families of the 2,977 people that died that day.

Seán also co-founded the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Visionary Network in which he dedicates himself to different projects that help remember the victims.

He oversees tours and discussion groups and has shared his 9/11 connection with world leaders and dignitaries, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

In March 2021, Seán met the Mayor Kerry, Jimmy Moloney, at what is now a sacred location.

“I think it’s a very peaceful place despite all the tragedy that happened there. I think it’s a sign of our resilience and that we were able to build back a place that is so beautiful and so reverent,” he explained.

“It’s a real testament of the American will. It reminds me that in 100 and 200 years from now this place will still be here. There’s something special in that, knowing that even though people like my father were killed that day, their memory lives on.”

Growing to understand the reasons why his father was killed has not made Seán bitter. It’s an emotion he would be perfectly entitled to feel. Instead, he sees the solution to ensuring something akin to 9/11 never happens again as requiring a global and collective response.

“Obviously, 9/11 was a terrible day. I think the outpouring of support after - and the swift action of our military - convinced us that something like this could probably never happen again on US soil,” he said.

"I’m very proud to be American and the gratefulness of knowing that, although this happened, we acted to ensure it won’t happen again.”

“Countries like the US and Ireland have a responsibility to protect their citizens and make sure an event like 9/11 never happens again. We also have a responsibility that we are doing everything to prevent the root causes of terrorism.”

Seán concludes: “The US has done this over the last 21-years with the help of our partners in Europe. It’s a global effort and obviously a complicated topic. Just because 9/11 was 21 years ago, doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be front of mind of national security.

“Having said that, we’re very fortunate to have people who still want to visit the 9/11 memorial when they’re in New York, and that I still get to talk about my dad.”