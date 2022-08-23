80 new social houses for Killorglin

There has been a warm welcome for the news that 80 new social houses are to be developed in Killorglin.

The Department of Housing has granted approval in principle to Kerry County Council for this social housing construction scheme with a wide mix of one bed, two bed, three bed and four bed homes proposed for the development.

There development is to be constructed at Banshagh, Killorglin. It is private site with planning and the council are to acquire the site to build the houses but there are still a number of steps to be undertaken before final approval for the housing project.

There has long been calls to address housing needs in Mid-Kerry and the Killorglin housing development is a step in the right direction.

Cllr John Francis Flynn has welcomed the announcement and urged the council to move forward with the development.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the news and said it is a ‘significant development’

“Housing is a key priority for Government and in collaboration with the local authority the construction of these much needed high quality social housing units will be of enormous benefit to the county.”

“I would also like to thank Kerry County Council for their continued perseverance and their commitment to providing housing to all local communities across the county.”

Cllr Michael Cahill has also welcomed the news.

“In a time of a severe shortage of housing units all over the country, it is most gratifying to hear the news that this project can now proceed in Killorglin for the benefit of all those wishing to live and work in the area” stated Councillor Cahill.