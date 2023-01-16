76 dog attacks on people in Kerry since 2018 were by dogs on the dangerous breeds list.

Dogs on the list of dangerous breeds accounted for 76 attacks on people since 2018.

There were 295 dog attacks in total on people in Kerry between 2018 and 2022, 76 of which were by dogs on the list of ‘dangerous breeds.’

Following motions from Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill and Fine Gael Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC), the council said it received 1,860 public complaints about dogs in the same five-year period.

In 2022, KCC received 440 public complaints - the highest in five years – regarding cross dogs. 38 attacks were reported that year, eight of which were by dangerous breeds.

Overall, dog attacks on people in Kerry are down from a high of 77 in 2018 – 22 of which were by dangerous breeds that year.

Prior to last year, attacks on people by dogs listed as ‘dangerous breeds’ were consistently in double figures: 22 in 2018; 17 in 2019; 14 in 2020; 15 in 2021, reducing to 8 in 2022.

Meanwhile, 67 attacks by dogs on people’s pets were recorded for the same period. Of these, 24 attacks were carried out by dogs on the dangerous breeds list.

Cllr Cahill said a dangerous dog in the wrong hands is just as lethal as a firearm. Cllr Scarteen said dogs are wonderful company and security. He welcomed that 14,700 dog licenses were issued in Kerry in 2022.

“However, the fact that only 58 fines were issued needs to be looked at,” Cllr Scarteen said.

“The reason I raise this motion is that I have heard of too many people being bitted and sometimes seriously injured. People in Kenmare and Cahersiveen also contacted me about being afraid to go out for a walk due to aggressive dogs not on a lead roaming around,” Cllr Scarteen added.