€60k-worth of suspected cocaine and a ‘cocaine press’ seized by gardaí in Listowel

The suspected cocaine and hydraulic cocaine press seized by gardaí of the Detective branch in Listowel, Kerry Divisional Drug officers and the Regional Dog Unit in Listowel on Thursday night.

Gardaí in Listowel seized €60,000-worth of suspected cocaine along with a hydraulic-powered press specifically used for processing the drug during the raid of a property in the town on Thursday night.

Listowel detectives alongside officers of the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit as well as the Regional Dog unit swooped on an apartment in the town late on Thursday as part of a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in North Kerry.

In the course of the raid, the gardaí seized the large amount of the drug as well as the hydraulic cocaine press.

A man in his 20s has been interviewed in relation to the seizure. Gardaí are now awaiting analysis of the substance with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.

It's believed the raid has taken out yet another lucrative supply route of the drug into the North Kerry area.

The hydraulic cocaine press seized is of the kind used to process cocaine for 'retail’ sale at street level. Bars of concentrated cocaine powder are typically broken down and cut with mixing agents to bulk up supply for the streets; with the hydraulic presses used to recompress the mixed cocaine down into bars once more for ease of movement and sale.