€6,000 of MDMA found at Killorglin home, court hears

Gardaí found €6,000 worth of MDMA and cannabis to the value of €1,500 after executing a search warrant at a Killorglin home, a Kerry Circuit Court sitting has heard.

Kristan Coffey (24), 1 Cois na hAbhann, Firies, was before the court appealing against the severity of a five-month prison sentence handed down to him at District Court level last May after twice being found in possession of drugs for sale or supply.

On November 24, 2018, Gardaí found the MDMA and cannabis at Mr Coffey’s former residence, 35 Langford Downs, Killorglin. Aside from the €7,500 worth of drugs, Gardaí recovered €3,100 in cash, and ziplock bags.

Mr Coffey co-operated fully with Gardaí, the court heard, and he made full admissions in respect of possessing the drugs for sale or supply.

On February 19, 2020, the Garda drugs division searched his new premises at 1 Cois na hAbhann, Firies, and recovered €1,430 worth of cannabis herb, as well as weighing scales and ziplock bags. Mr Coffey claimed ownership of these items, and while he said the cannabis herb was for his personal use, he also supplied some to friends.

Last May, he received a five-month prison sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply arising from the February 2020 incident. A three-month prison sentence was also handed down, again for possession of drugs for sale or supply, arising from the November 2018 incident. The sentences were to run concurrently.

The defendant has 12 previous convictions, including two for possession of drugs for his own use.

Defence barrister Kate O’Connell said her client had not come to Garda attention since these matters came before the court. She said he was in foster care from age 12 to 17, and began taking drugs in his early teens. Her client developed a chronic cannabis addiction, but has since turned his life around, completing a course in block-laying and finding employment in this field.

Ms O’Connell said Mr Coffey fathered a child in 2019, and this may have been a motivation to sell drugs in the lead-up to the February 2020 offence.

She sought a probation report for her client, and said documentation such as a testimonial from work could be obtained.

Judge Sarah Berkeley adjourned the matter to allow for a probation report, but said that unless it is an extremely positive report, Mr Coffey faces a custodial sentence.

“They’re very serious matters,” the judge remarked before adding that the sentences handed down in May could well have been consecutive rather than concurrent. “He was caught twice, he didn’t learn the first time.”