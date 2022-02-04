Kerry

€6,000 of MDMA found at Killorglin home, court hears

A Firies resident was before Killarney Circuit Court on Thursday appealing his sentences for possession of drugs for sale or supply. Expand

A Firies resident was before Killarney Circuit Court on Thursday appealing his sentences for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Tadhg Evans

Gardaí found €6,000 worth of MDMA and cannabis to the value of €1,500 after executing a search warrant at a Killorglin home, a Kerry Circuit Court sitting has heard.

Kristan Coffey (24), 1 Cois na hAbhann, Firies, was before the court appealing against the severity of a five-month prison sentence handed down to him at District Court level last May after twice being found in possession of drugs for sale or supply.

