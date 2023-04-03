€560k funding for Cahersiveen, South Kerry’s Gaeltacht Service Town

Minister Patrick O'Donovan (centre) with Joe and Cian Sugre in Baile 'n Sceilg as part of his visit to the Uíbh Ráthach and South Kerry region.

Councillor Norma Moriarty said it is time for people to take confidence in their Irish-language abilities by understanding that every word they use – whether in broken or fluent Irish – is valuable.

This comes days after Cahersiveen was officially recognised as a Gaeltacht Service Town to the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht in South Kerry. With the announcement, Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan pledged €80,000 per annum to employ a Language Planning Officer (LPO) to implement a Language Plan for the town over the next seven years.

Cahersiveen is not located within the Gaeltacht region, but it is the nearest settlement of more than 1,000 people to the Gaeltacht. The town is the major provider of public services and facilities to the Gaeltacht and, therefore, has a significant impact on the people of the region. Status as a Gaeltacht Service Town recognises this, and €560,000 has been made available to implement a language plan.

Cllr Moriarty praised Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh for their work on behalf of the language in the region, not least in trying to attract people to live in Uíbh Ráthach, which has suffered major population decline over many decades. She added that the announcement may address some long-standing issues that have made it harder to protect the language in Uíbh Ráthach.

“Whoever drew up the Gaeltacht boundaries decades ago did not do anyone any favours,” she said. “The Gaeltacht is a very split-up patch-work,” she added, pointing out that the two major population centres, Cahersiveen and Waterville, were not included: “It meant nobody had access to the nearest district town or regional town to do their business as Gaeilge.

“I hope this will encourage more and more Irish, and allow native Irish speakers and those interested in developing their Irish the opportunity to be welcomed and supported in doing business through Irish.”

Cllr Moriarty praised Kerry County Council for agreeing to be the lead agency in the initiative. She thanked Aedín Ní Bhriain for her key role in drawing up the Language Plan, and a local committee headed up by Julianne McGillicuddy for its contribution to the extensive work needed in the lead-up to last week’s announcement.

“Tourism is number-one industry here, and we want Cahersiveen to be seen as the best little town to have your laethanta saoire [holidays] as Gaeilge,” Cllr Moriarty said of the potential benefits of the new status. “We’d like to tap into Irish’s status as an official [EU] language through sites such as Scoil Uí Chonaill and Tech Amergin, by attracting people who want to do short courses in Gaeilge, and this has the potential to provide support to local businesses during the shoulder season.

“Above all, we want to get away from people to get away from a lack of confidence around their Irish. Everyone has some few words, and we want people to realise that any word you speak is valued and appreciated. People felt they couldn’t engage because they weren’t perfect...Whatever bit of Irish you have, the more you use it, the more you’ll keep it, and the more that you’ll add to it.”