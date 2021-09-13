553 days later, Tralee parkrun makes its very welcome return

553 days since it was last held, Tralee parkrun finally made its long awaited return to Tralee Town Park on Saturday morning, much to the delight of the large group of runners, walkers and volunteers who were in the park bright and early getting everything ready.

There's been a lot of water under the bridge since it was last held on March 7, 2020, but thankfully some things have stayed the same, including the party atmosphere – aided by some cracking songs, including of course, ‘Parklife’ by Blur - and the air of excitement and anticipation that always hangs over the event before the off.

As much as there was excitement in the air however, organisers were still erring very much on the side of caution when it came to safety measures regarding COVID; the faster runners were asked to line up at the front of the start line with slower runners towards the back to avoid bunching up together. Additionally, all finish tokens were sanitzed before being handed to the runners at the finish line to ensure even more safety.

After so long without it, it was no doubt a little surreal to everyone to find themselves back on the well-worn route of three loops around the town park but everyone was quickly back into the rhythm of it and after the first lap, it was almost like the event had never been away.

Thankfully, we don't have to have to wait another 500-odd days until the next one so if you’re interested in taking part, head over to Tralee parkrun on Facebook for details or go to https://www.parkrun.ie/ to register.

Tralee parkrun is completely free and is held in Tralee Town Park every Saturday at 9:30am.