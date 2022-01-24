€540,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry over the last year

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster has said that cocaine is increasingly "coming in to play".

Almost €550,000 worth of drugs were seized in the county last year, Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster announced at last Friday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Chief Superintendent Foster hailed additional resources within the force’s drugs unit after the number of detections of possessing drugs for sale or supply increased by 13 per cent from 2020. A total of 105 detections were made in this area in 2021, up from 93 the previous year.

Subject to formal analysis, approximately €540,000 worth of drugs was seized in the county last year. Chief Superintendent Foster said this was mainly driven by cannabis, although she said that cocaine “has been coming into play”.

The increased number of detections in this area contrasted with most other types of crimes, with figures generally down from 2020 and well down from 2019. Chief Superintendent Foster acknowledged that COVID lock-downs have had a significant impact on crime levels in Kerry.

Detections of property crime fell by six per cent from 2020; crimes against the person dropped by four per cent; criminal damage and public order offences dropped by four per cent; and drugs and offensive weapons offences fell by five per cent in a year.

The impact of lock-downs was, perhaps, most obvious in the area of burglary. There were 127 detections in 2021, a drop of 27 per cent from 2020 and almost 50 per cent from 2019. Thefts of or from vehicles rose slightly from 2020. There were slight decreases, meanwhile, in detections of thefts from shops; or theft of other property.

Public-order offences also remain relatively low, with 469 detections in 2021, well down from the 711 recorded two years ago. Drunkenness offences fell by 14 per cent in a year and have fallen by almost 40 per cent in two years.

Chief Superintendent Foster added that figures relating to intoxication while driving provided mixed results. While the number of overall detections has dropped by five per cent to 231, she said this was driven mainly by a significant 43-per-cent drop in drug-driving detections.

There was, on the other hand, an 18-per-cent increase in drunk-driving detections.

“It’s very worrying that, with all the messaging we’re putting out…people still go out and drive under the influence,” she told the meeting.