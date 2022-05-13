54 short-term rental cases still under investigation in Killarney

Kerry County Council have confirmed they are still investigating 54 cases of short-term letting in Killarney after they issued 187 warnings letters to home-owners in the Killarney area as part of a crack-down on short-term rentals.

Following the announcement of Killarney town as a rent pressure zone in 2020, Kerry County Council, in keeping with legislation, began a wide-spread enforcement campaign that led the local authority to send out 187 warning letters to property owners over short-term rentals in the town as holiday-home rentals or on Air BNB.

They received Government funding for their enforcement campaign, which included an online search of rental sites to identify properties.

In a rent pressure zone – such as Killarney – those who own a property which is not their principal private residence, and intend to let it for short-term letting purposes, are required to apply for a change-of-use planning permission, unless a specific permission has already been given.

In a designated rent pressure zone, homeowners can also home-share their principal private residence and can also rent this out on a short-term basis for no more than 90 days but must register to do so.

In an update on the campaign to local councillors this week management said that as a result of the warning letters 133 of the 187 cases have now been closed and there are 54 active cases still being examined by council management.

55 homeowners registered their principal private residence with Kerry County Council for short-term letting while 39 ceased short-term letting and 12 registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for renting purposes and others were closed as there was no breach or for various other reasons.

The council have issued two enforcement letters as a result of the campaign.

Several home-owners also sought planning. Three sought planning following the warning letters – one of which has been granted and further information has been sought by council management on two others. Three planning applications were also made without a warning letter to property owners - one of which was granting and a decision is awaited on the other two.