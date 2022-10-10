51-year-old kicked man ‘like a rugby ball’ outside Sneem shop

A SNEEM man has been convicted on two counts of assault following an altercation over a parked car, during which the assailant kicked one of his victims in the head “like you’d kick a rugby ball”.

Friday’s Kenmare District Court heard how on November 10, 2021, Timothy O’Sullivan (51), Dirreendrislough, began his assault by punching Shane Christian in the head whilst Mr Christian held his eight-month-old baby in his arms. Later in the altercation, he also assaulted shop assistant Kathleen Galvin, who had come to the aid of Mr O’Sullivan.

The court heard how Mr Christian had been in his upstairs apartment at Drimnabeg, Sneem, putting his son to bed when Mr O’Sullivan burst open the door of an office downstairs, where his mother Margaret was sitting. She told the court Mr O’Sullivan asked where her husband – Bertie, who had parked a car on Mr O’Sullivan’s forecourt – was, adding that if someone didn’t move his car “he would kill somebody”.

Ms Christian said she apologised and agreed to move the car immediately. The court heard that Mr Christian had descended the side-stairs of the property, holding his son, and was outside telling Mr O’Sullivan to calm down, but Mr O’Sullivan punched him into the side of the head.

As Mr O’Sullivan continued his attack, Ms Christian said she managed to grab her grandson from Mr Christian as Mr O’Sullivan continued to “kick him like you’d kick a rugby ball” on the ground.

Continuing her evidence, Ms Christian said her son stood up in the middle of the road and made his way to the front of a shop which forms part of the downstairs of his property. There he grabbed a trolley to support himself, but Mr O’Sullivan knocked him into a foetal position and continued kicking him. Ms O’Sullivan said she shouted at a passer-by to call the guards, after which Mr O’Sullivan ended his attack and drove away.

Mr Christian told the Court that he couldn’t remember much after being hit in the head whilst holding the trolley for support. He went to a doctor’s surgery and received stitches to the side of his head before being taken to Tralee, where medics treated his eye injuries. He was later diagnosed with a broken nose at the South Infirmary.

Also giving evidence, Kathleen Galvin said she was working in the shop when she heard screaming and shouting. She ran out and saw Mr Christian on the ground while Timothy O’Sullivan kicked him, and she roared at him to stop. She then tried to bend over the injured party but Mr O’Sullivan caught her left hand and twisted it “up my back”, she said, while continuing to kick Mr Christian, who was covered in blood.

She denied under cross-examination that Mr O’Sullivan was in the process of leaving the premises when she tried to intervene. A passer-by, Angela O’Regan, whom Ms Christian asked to raise the alarm, said she saw Mr O’Sullivan twisting Ms Galvin’s arm. She said Ms Galvin told Mr O’Sullivan to “f*** off”.

Under cross-examination, Mr Christian said he couldn’t recall calling Mr O’Sullivan “a f****** c*** during the incident. Defence barrister Brian McInerney asked Mr Christian if he had blocked Mr O’Sullivan from returning to his premises, and he put it to Mr Christian that he attacked Mr O’Sullivan with the trolley. He claimed Mr Christian did not like being questioned over his family leaving their car on Mr O’Sullivan’s premises, “got thick about it”, and had been aggressive towards Mr O’Sullivan.

Speaking to Gardaí following arrest, Mr O’Sullivan said the car had been parked against the front door of his garage, under a canopy, since 8am. He had told the Christians previously not to park there and said this was a regular occurrence, a point strenuously denied by Mr Christian, who said his family car was parked to one side of Mr O’Sullivan’s garage door on his forecourt and was not an obstruction.

Mr O’Sullivan said he had gone into the back office to see if Ms Christian’s husband was around, but Shane Christian blocked his way when he came out of the building, calling him a f****** c***. They began pushing and shoving, and eventually Mr Christian attacked him with a trolley. Mr O’Sullivan said they began to fight, and Mr Christian fell over the trolley – or was tripped – hitting his head on the ground. Ms Galvin came out and started “flaking me”, so he caught her by her hands, told her to leave him alone, and he left. He denied twisting her arm.

Mr McInerney said his client has no previous convictions and acted in self-defence against both Mr Christian and Ms Galvin. He pointed to “very significant inconsistencies” in evidence from Mr Christian and his mother such as whether Mr Christian was on the ground or not when his mother took his baby.

CCTV was presented to Judge David Waters, who described two men side by side, appearing to exchange words. The taller man lashed out, hitting the other individual twice before pursuing him. When both individuals came back into view, the taller man landed three or four more blows, and the smaller individual backed away.

Mr McInerney said it was important to note the footage only covered part of the incident, and he highlighted a UHK report describing the complainant as fully alert, with no compromised memory or confusion. In the medical report, Mr Christian did not mention being kicked, and no fractured nose was recorded. Aside from some lacerations around his eyes, the rest of his injuries were described as “unremarkable”. He also asked why Ms Christian had not included, in her Garda statement, that his client had threatened to kill someone.

Judge Waters convicted Mr O’Sullivan of assaulting Mr Christian and Ms Galvin, based “on the totality of the evidence”. He acknowledged inconsistencies in witnesses’ accounts, but he said these were not large enough to cast doubt on credibility.

He said Mr O’Sullivan appeared to be the aggressor; the car had been parked on his premises for some time, which had festered in his mind; and he acted in an aggressive manner, striking out and kicking Mr Christian, without fear for himself or his property. He also said Mr O’Sullivan had reacted violently towards Ms Galvin to continue his assault on Mr Christian.

He will pass sentence at the Kenmare District Court on November 4, when victim-impact statements will be submitted.