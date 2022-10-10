Kerry

51-year-old kicked man ‘like a rugby ball’ outside Sneem shop

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A SNEEM man has been convicted on two counts of assault following an altercation over a parked car, during which the assailant kicked one of his victims in the head “like you’d kick a rugby ball”.

Friday’s Kenmare District Court heard how on November 10, 2021, Timothy O’Sullivan (51), Dirreendrislough, began his assault by punching Shane Christian in the head whilst Mr Christian held his eight-month-old baby in his arms. Later in the altercation, he also assaulted shop assistant Kathleen Galvin, who had come to the aid of Mr O’Sullivan.

