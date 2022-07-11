€50k investment in re-opened Killorglin playground

Cllr John Francis Flynn Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council takes a break with Sophie Coffey from Killorglin at the reopening of Killorglin playground. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen Cathaoirleach Kenmare Municipal District, Deputy Michael Healy Rae TD, Cllr John Francis Flynn Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council and Cllr Michael Cahill posing with the first children who availed of the new facilities in the newly refurbished playground in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn, cut the ribbon on Friday to declare the recently refurbished playground in

Killorglin officially opened. The amenity was closed for several weeks to facilitate a €50,000 enhancement which included the installation of new equipment to make the playground more inclusive for all users.

The original playground opened in September 2006 and it has been a well-used facility in the town. A decision was made this year to upgrade the facility to make it more inclusive and over the pat few weeks this work has taken place.

“It was felt that additional equipment was necessary to make the playground more inclusive for our young citizens, said the new Kerry Mayor Cllr Flynn.

The playground now contains additional accessible equipment including a trampoline, a level access roundabout and low-level combination units which give a more inclusive play experience for all children.

The €50,000 was jointly funded by the Government’s CLÁR Programme and Kerry County Council.

The Cathaoirleach added that the playground is a hugely popular amenity for the people of Killorglin and the wider mid-Kerry area and he thanked the contractor KOMPAN and the staff of Kerry County Council for progressing the project which had been delayed by the pandemic.

Killorglin Playground is one 43 playgrounds throughout the county which are managed by Kerry County Council and which are free to use and open to children of all ages.