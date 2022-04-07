€5,000 boost for Recovery Haven as Tony’s Christmas lights raise thousands

Marisa Reidy and Dermot Crowley (right) from Recovery Haven pictured here with Templeglantine man Tony Noonan (centre). Recovery Haven were one of Tony's chosen charities to receive funds as part of his annual Christmas Lights display fundraiser.

The generosity of Templeglantine man Tony Noonan is well known by this stage with the West Limerick man having raised thousands upon thousands of euro for various charities over the years through his amazing annual Christmas Lights display fundraiser at his home which he has been running for over 20 years.

Tony's Christmas lights are one of the biggest lighting displays at a private home in the country, and they attract visitors from all over the country each and every year. Sadly, due to COVID restrictions back in 2020, the display did not take place but instead a hugely successful GoFundMe page was set up for the charities.

Thankfully, the lights made a very welcome return in 2021 and the amount raised by this year’s fundraiser totalled nearly €30,000, the proceeds of which were divided between Tony’s five chosen charities: Recovery Haven, Milford Care Centre, Limerick Suicide Watch, Blood Bike Mid West and Parkinsons Midwest.

€5,000 of the total amount of €28,600 raised was presented to Marisa Reidy and Dermot Crowley of Recovery Haven last week at the Longcourt Hotel in Newcastle West and Marisa was understandably delighted and grateful to Tony for his continued generosity.

“We are so truly grateful to Tony and his family and supporters for this wonderful donation. Tony and the Noonan family have been incredible supporters of Recovery Haven for many years and while Tony hates to take credit for his amazing efforts, we are truly indebted to him and want to thank him for all his wonderful work,” she said.

“Tony and his supporters have made a remarkable contribution to Recovery Haven over the past number of years, and we are humbled by their ongoing support and generosity,” Marisa continued.

As for Tony himself, he spoke to The Kerryman as well last week about his delight at having raised such an impressive sum of money for charity as well as the continued amazing generosity of the Kerry people.

"I’m living in Abbeyfeale, I’m right on the border with Kerry and the support I get from Kerry people is massive. I’m doing this over 20 years and it’s not about me, it’s the people that have supported us and the charities that are the real heroes. I’m obviously over the moon with the amount raised but I don’t want to take any credit, it’s the people who donate to us every year that deserve the praise,” he said.

"I’m supporting Recovery Haven and they’re great people, they do massive work. We get massive support from Kerry. Back in 2020, we had no lights that year because of COVID but we still managed to raise €10,000 through a GoFundMe page and I got a few sporting ambassadors to come to promote the fundraising page. One of those ambassadors was David Clifford and I got his contact number, I gave him a call and he did a live video for me. That’s a measure of the type of man he is, a gentleman," Tony continued.

As for the 2022 lights, Tony's plans for a big launch hinge on one very important thing - Kerry winning the All Ireland in September.

"I have hopes that it will be the Kerry team - complete with the Sam Maguire – that I want to open the lights in November. That’s my wish that I want to come through, I think it’s only Tyrone that are standing in their way,” he said.