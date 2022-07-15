40 years service done and dusted for Michael

Michael Egan has retired after 40 years with Kerry County Council. Pictured here is Colm Lynch from Kerry County Council presenting a gift to Michael Egan and his wife Anne with, from left, Alan Egan, Bernard McCarthy, Daithí Donegan and Colm Kelly. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Michael Egan is a familiar face to many in Cahersiveen as the man who runs the local recycling centre but after 40 years service with Kerry County Council he is now retiring.

Before he took up the position at the recycling centre, Michael was the driver for Kerry County Council’s refuse service

However, when the County Council sold off the refuse service to KWD Recycling, they repositioned the staff who worked there.

Michael then took over the running of the transfer station, from the administration side of things to balancing the books, Michael made sure that there was no stone left unturned.

He initially started his career as a driver for the council, driving a range of vehicles, from lorries to rollers to graders, keeping the streets of Kerry clean.

When the position became available in the south Kerry region as driver of the refuse truck, Michael was chosen to fill that void and cover an area which stretched from Cahersiveen to Sneem.

“I started off as a part-time driver in a machinery yard, I was driving a grader in the summer months doing seasonal work in Kerry, for the first few years I also worked on the road in the winter from the local engineer Rory Rudd which was good because it saved me driving from Caherciveen to Tralee every day during the winter, I was fortunate enough to be given a full-time post then driving the grader,” he said.

“I started to drive the refuse truck as my next job collecting around south Kerry and when that finished up, I ended up in Kenmare driving a lorry and you couldn’t work with nicer people than the Kenmare people, the only downside being that it was an hour and a half from my own home located between Cahersiveen and Waterville,” he said.

A tragic turn of events is behind the reason as to why Michael has been the attendant at the transfer station for the last eight years.

“I was driving a grader one day when I witnessed a couple unfortunately passing away in a road accident. The same day I received a phone call to say that the position in the transfer station was available, so I decided that I’d go for that and get off the road altogether,” he said.

Michael kept his answer short and concise when asked whether he was going to miss his job of four decades: ‘No!’.

Michael attributes this to an operation he had in January where he had to take three months holidays to recover.

"I didn’t miss a thing!” he said.

"I’ve forty years of service done but I’m still doing my farming and my sons have a garage so there will be something for me to do the whole time, I won’t run out of things to do.”