31-year-old ‘too eager’ after mother purchased car for him; drove without tax or insurance

A 31-year-old Ballylongford resident was so eager after his mother purchased a car for him, he took to the road without tax, insurance, or a driving licence.

Mitchum Harding, Main Street, Ballylongford, was detected by a mobile Garda patrol while driving at Quay Street, Ballylongford, on June 21, 2021. At Thursday’s Listowel District Court sitting, Judge David Waters noted that, just two years prior to this detection, Mr Harding was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Cork after being convicted at Tralee Circuit Court on four counts of assault causing harm.