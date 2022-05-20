31-year-old ‘too eager’ after mother purchased car for him; drove without tax or insurance

Premium
A 31-year-old Ballylongford resident was so eager after his mother purchased a car for him, he took to the road without tax, insurance, or a driving licence.
Mitchum Harding, Main Street, Ballylongford, was detected by a mobile Garda patrol while driving at Quay Street, Ballylongford, on June 21, 2021. At Thursday’s Listowel District Court sitting, Judge David Waters noted that, just two years prior to this detection, Mr Harding was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Cork after being convicted at Tralee Circuit Court on four counts of assault causing harm.
Mr Harding has 41 previous convictions, most of which were accrued in the UK. His solicitor, John Cashell, said the majority of Mr Harding’s convictions date from when he was a juvenile, and he has since “settled down somewhat”. He is not currently working but hopes to work in security, the court heard, although Judge Waters queried if this was possible given Mr Harding’s previous convictions for assault causing harm.
Mr Cashell said his client fully accepts he shouldn’t have taken the car on the road. He said Mr Harding was over-eager after his mother purchased the vehicle and took to the road too quickly, but he has since obtained motor tax and insurance. He also holds a provisional licence and even drove to Thursday’s court sitting, Mr Cashell explained.
Judge Waters convicted Mr Harding of driving without road tax and fined him €200. He fined him €350 for driving without insurance and disqualified him from driving for one year.
His driving without a licence was taken into consideration.