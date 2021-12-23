€2m for South Kerry Greenway as Supreme Court decision is awaited

Kerry County Council has confirmed that it intends to re-examine the Renard section of the South Kerry Greenway, depending on the outcome of the current legal proceedings in the Supreme Court.

In recent days, funding was granted by the Government to allow the council to re-examine this 5k section, which had been refused planning, but this is contingent on the outcome of the current legal application.

€200,000 was granted in Government greenway funding announced last week. Also announced was further funding of €1.5m for the development of the South Kerry Greenway project.

A further €200,000 have also been allocated to look at connecting the North and South Kerry Greenways.

This significant announcement will help ensure that funding is available for the project if it gets the green light when the appeals process is over.

Currently, a decision is awaited from the Supreme Court on whether or not those opposed to the project can appeal the High Court planning.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard. In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for a 27km route from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen. The Cahersiveen-to-Renard section did not receive planning due to environmental issues.

The planning permission for the greenway was subject to two challenges, one by Mr James Clifford and Mr Peter Sweetman; and the second by some local landowners whose lands have been compulsorily acquired for the greenway. All parties have now lodged appeals.

In July, the planning decision by An Bord Pleanála was upheld by the High Court. The parties then sought leave to appeal this High Court decision, but this was refused in October.

They have now sought leave to appeal the High Court decision to the Supreme Court on several grounds, including concerns about the CPO process.

The South Kerry Greenway is expected to cost more than €20m. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said previously that funding will be forthcoming for the project and that a significant portion of the original funding allocated to Kerry County Council for the project remains unclaimed. Some €3.46million was allocated in April 2014, and a further €415,000 was issued in the same year for the section in Renard. These dormant-accounts funds are waiting to be used.

Meanwhile, funding has also been granted for road works in South Kerry, with €1.15m for works from Cahersiveen to Ohermong and €910,000 for road works at Gleesk, Kells.