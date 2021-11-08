€250k funding announced for Kerry projects

A project to help bring technology to older residents in South Kerry is one of six projects to receive CLÁR funding announced this week.

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS), Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick will receive €50,000 for an initiative to address Information Technology (IT) poverty among older residents in South Kerry and to help train older generations to use new equipment.

Baile Mhuire Day Care in Tralee will receive €50,000 to develop an app designed to create an informative and supportive hub for current service users.

Living Iveragh DAC with SMARTlab Skelligs will receive a further €50,000 to develop a Research and Development Innovation Centre of Excellence focused on STEAM, Design Thinking, Leadership and Youth-led Innovation through practical training in design and regular youth innovation cafes.

Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster (Including Reeks District) will receive €28,500 to develop digital infrastructure and marketing and Tureencahill Community Group will receive €29,450 to transform a handball alley into an outdoor performance area and to develop a needs analysis for the area for medium to long term planning.

Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality will receive €50,000 to establish an arts-based equality, rights and diversity programme with schools and communities in Kerry.

In total €257,950 in funding for six Kerry projects under the CLÁR programme were announced on Monday, November 8 as part of new innovation measures designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

Minister Norma Foley welcomed the funding.

“This is welcome funding that will ensure that six forward thinking community groups and organisations can continue to use pioneering technology and innovation to provide excellent care, inclusive initiatives and vital services to the people of Kerry.”

Deputy Brendan Griffin also welcomed the funding and said it was a boost to the county.

“The CLÁR provides vital funding in rural areas and I am pleased that the six Kerry projects received over a third of the available funding”