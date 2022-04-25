€2.2m for retrofitting – but 89-year-old woman’s application was turned down

Independent Councillor Brendan Cronin has questioned why a woman of nearly 90 had an application to retrofit her council house turned down given that €2.2million has been made available to Kerry County Council under the 2022 Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.

Councillor Cronin made the claim during last Friday’s full Council meeting. He said he welcomed the allocation but felt it flew in the face of what had happened to one of his constituents.

“I want to ask the housing department, how in the name of God have I an 89-year-old woman living in a council house – she has a stove there from day one, a solid-fuel stove, 32 years in the building – and she was refused an upgrade because they had heating in the building, mind you…and yet I’m reading €2.185m for retrofit.”

Cllr Cronin said he had sent an appeal to Kerry County Council on the woman’s behalf but claimed he had not yet received an acknowledgement.

“I’d like clarity on what the story is,” he said on Friday. “It’s a contradiction to say you have that available but, on the other hand, refusing an application from someone who’ll be 90 in a few months’ time.”