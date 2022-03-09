200 pallets, 100 tonnes of essential goods: Kerry’s generosity towards Ukraine really adds up

The maths are astounding, and worthy of a national effort by a far bigger group: about 100 tonnes of essential goods, spread across nearly 200 pallets, from an incalculable number of Kerry people – and even a few from outside the county as well.

Throw in a tractor hauling a trailer of collected items from the village of Currow, and it’s fair to label the volunteer-led ‘Kerry for Ukraine’ appeal as a success story that will live long in the memory.

“I can tell you, roughly, we have, under our appeal in Kerry, 180 to 190 pallets,” Konrad Paprocki, one of the organisers of the astonishing collection, told The Kerryman. “This works out at around 100 tonnes of goods.

“We had five warehouses storing goods, four in Killarney and one in Tralee, and some of the goods, 42 pallets, are being transported as we speak, with arrangements being made for the rest.

“As for how many people donated, impossible to count, not a hope, and we even had deliveries from Rathkeale in Limerick, and Dublin. What I can say is we had huge support from the community, from volunteers, from companies.”

And even that could be put down as an understatement. Konrad last week appealed for someone to make a warehouse appeal; in the end, there were five, and well were they needed. As well as that, companies brought refreshments to those volunteering at the main collection point, on Saturday, at the Methodist Church in Killarney.

The main drop-off points outside of Killarney, gathering items in the week leading up to Saturday’s collection, were located at Kenmare, Killorglin, Tralee, and the Dingle peninsula, and even that doesn’t paint a complete picture of the county’s generosity; people from parishes around all the various collection points fed into the final sum of items such as food, sleeping bags, and sanitary products.

“We even had, and there are pictures of this up on our Facebook page [‘Kerry For Ukraine’], a tractor carrying a trailer full of items, that came from Currow,” Konrad said. “It was incredible.”