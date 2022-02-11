200 jobs to be created as part of Killarney company expansion

An Taoiseach, Micheáll Martin pictured with from left, Brendan Griffin, TD, Michael Healy-Rae, TD, Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, Jimmy Moloney, Mayor of Kerry, Norma Foley, Minister for Education, Con and Anne Stack, An Taoiseach, Mike, Con Junior and Richard Stack at the Tricel Group on Monday during a visit to launch Tricel's sustainability and expansion programme following the completion of Ireland's largest combined solar and heat pump installation at its 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Killarney, Photo by Don MacMonagle

The success of Tricel has seen the company grow from a family founded local business into a world-wide global company that is set to see further expansion in the coming year with the announcement that 200 more jobs are to be created.

This week the family-run company founded by Anne & Con Stack in 1973 marked another important milestone for the Tricel Group, as the company celebrates the completion of Ireland’s largest combined solar & heat pump installation at its 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Killarney.

In 2021, amid the Covid 19 pandemic, the company began this ambitious project by installing nearly 2000 solar panels, six invertors and 3 Heat pumps. The project was another example of the company’s firm commitment to protecting our local and global environment by reducing the company’s overall energy, waste and emission levels.

Working closely with Enerpower, a Waterford based company, Tricel were able to deliver this project and move closer to realising its sustainability goals. The total reduction in emissions from this combined Solar PV and Heat Pump project equates to 357,800 kg of CO2 per year, equivalent to the emissions saved from powering 300 houses every year.

.An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, visited the site to launch Tricel’s sustainability and expansion programme. Mr Martin’s presence was reflective of the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting growth within Irish companies in a sustainable way to protect future generations.

The CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Mr Leo Clancy, CEO of SEAI, Mr William Walsh, Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, along with other local dignitaries and representatives were in attendance.

With the company’s trajectory of growth and ambitious plans, it estimates a further 200 new positions in the coming year.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said that the Irish Government wants Ireland to be a leader in climate change and developments like that at Tricel is indicative of that.

"I am delighted to be here today to launch the Sustainability and Expansion programme in Tricel. A family-led company with nearly 50 years of experience here in Killarney, sustainability is at the core of Tricel’s operations. Climate change is a threat to all of us and to our way of life, and the Government I lead is serious about Ireland being a leader in Europe and in the world in the great effort to tackle it.

CEO of Tricel, Mike Stack said the company plan to create 200 more jobs.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 50 years as a family-led company. The success we have as a company is fuelled by the dedication and commitment of our employees, who play a pivotal role in the initiatives which underpin our growth, namely innovation and sustainability.”