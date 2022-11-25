20-year-old Tralee man drove at 136km/h in a 60km/h zone in North Kerry

A 20-year-old man was clocked driving at more than double the speed limit in a 60km/h zone between Listowel and Ballybunion.

Judge David Waters told John McCarthy – 28 Cois Coille, Killeen Road, Oakpark, Tralee – that if he’s caught driving at such speeds again, he will put him off the road for two years.

Mr McCarthy was before Listowel District Court on two separate speeding matters. One saw him driving at 136km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R553 at Curraghtoosane, Listowel, on October 2, 2021; while he was also caught on April 4, 2022, driving at 96km/h in a 50km/h zone at John B Keane Road.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, said that when Mr McCarthy was clocked doing 136km/h in a 60km/h zone, his client was on a long, straight road, but Judge Waters pointed out that the speed Mr McCarthy was travelling at would have been too high even on a motorway.

Mr McCarthy told Judge Waters that he wants to continue driving. The judge convicted him on both offences, fining him €350 and €400 respectively. Mr McCarthy did not incur a disqualification from driving, but Judge Waters warned him that he’ll be put off the road if he picks up another speeding conviction.