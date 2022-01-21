Kerry

20-year old man pleads guilty to money laundering

Sinead Kelleher

A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to two charges of money laundering at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Jean Gervais Outtara (20) of 10 The Orchard, Ballyrickard, came before Judge Colin Daly on Friday morning in Tralee, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of allowing money to be credited to his bank accounts when he knew or believed or was reckless to whether or not the funds were the proceeds of criminal conduct. 

