20-year old man pleads guilty to money laundering

A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to two charges of money laundering at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Jean Gervais Outtara (20) of 10 The Orchard, Ballyrickard, came before Judge Colin Daly on Friday morning in Tralee, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of allowing money to be credited to his bank accounts when he knew or believed or was reckless to whether or not the funds were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mr Outtara admitted that he engaged in converting, transferring, acquiring or possession or using property – namely the sum of €6231.00 – which was money credited to a Bank of Ireland account in his name and that he knew or believed or was reckless to whether or not the funds were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The second offence dates to June 22, 2020, and relates to the sum of €550.00, this time to an Allied Irish Bank (AIB) account, also in his name.

The case has been adjourned to March 28 to fix a date for sentencing.

Mr Ouattara was represented by Barrister Katie O’Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors in Killarney.