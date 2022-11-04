1km of old water mains to be replaced on Tralee’s Clash Road

MOTORISTS, businesses and residents in the Clash area of Tralee have been advised to expect some disruption over the next two months as a major mains replacement project is carried out.

Irish Water said the works, which are due to commence in the coming days, will involve the replacement of approximately a kilometre of “problematic” water mains along the main Clash road in Tralee.

The old mains are to be replaced with new modern pipes and the works are to be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Construction.

Irish Water said it expects that the works will ber completed by the end of December 2022.

The water utility said the mains replacement project is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Steven Blennerhassett of Irish Water, explained the logistics of the planned works.

“The project will provide the local community with a safe and reliable water supply while also reducing the high leakage levels and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the old water mains. These works will provide a safe, more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come”.

“The section of works will take place along Clash Road and it will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work,” said Mr Blennerhassett.

“Where water mains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times, with local diversions in place where necessary,” he added

Irish Water said its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers with any queries about eth potential impact of the works can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any questions they may have.

Regular updates will be published on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie.