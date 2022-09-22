1993 Eurovision winner Niamh delights at day care centre

Niamh Kavanagh doing a sound check ahead of her recent performance at Castleisland Day Care Centre. Photo by John Reidy

Management, staff and clients at Castleisland Day Care Centre were delighted to welcome 1993 Eurovision Winner Niamh Kavanagh to the centre on Monday afternoon.

Ms. Kavanagh was in Castleisland for a performance as part of one of the Care Concert series which took place throughout Kerry over the previous few days.

Covid Care Concerts was established in May 2020 by Irish cellist Gerald Peregrine, director of the

Mobile Music Machine.

The care concert project was created as a response to the many challenges that arose from the Covid 19 pandemic.

The concert, which was supported by Kerry Arts Office and the Dept of Arts, featured three musicians and Eurovision star Niamh Kavanagh.

Day Care clients were treated to a lovely afternoon of music and song. Niamh Kavanagh sang some of the old favourites such as Moonriver, Country Roads, The Last Rose of Summer and Show me the way to go home.

“The highlight of the afternoon for everyone was Niamh singing Eurovision winning song In Your Eyes,” said Nurse / Manager Marcella Finn who welcomed the singer to the centre earlier.

“We were also treated, by the accompanying musicians, cellist, violin player and keyboard player to instrumental versions of classical songs such as Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

“The afternoon lifted the spirits of everyone in the centre and we are hopeful that this will be the first of many visits by Care Concerts to Castleisland Day Care Centre.

“All at the centre would like to thank the organisers, Kerry Arts Office and the Department of Arts for funding such a worthwhile project,” said Marcella.