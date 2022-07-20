1970s exhibition looks back at a lost Dingle

German photographer Martin Rosswog, who documented West Kerry lifestyles in the 1970s, with Lisa Curran who organised his exhibition which opened in An Díseart on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle lost local culture and traditions but gained prosperity as a result of the two decades of tumultuous changes that occurred in the 1970s and ‘80s, guests heard at the opening of a photographic exhibition that gave a glimpse of the town before it became a tourism destination.

When German photographer Martin Rosswog visited Dingle in the early 1970s he saw a place that, he felt, was 30 years behind the times and ripe for change, even though the locals may not have had the same view at the time.

It turned out that Martin was right in his assessment; Dingle changed dramatically over the next two decades from a ‘quaint fishing village’ where tourists were seen as strangers into a tourism hotspot where locals are often almost invisible.

The photographs, which will be on display in An Díseart until August 3, illustrate the point. They capture scenes from West Kerry at a time when homes were very much simpler than they are now, there was nothing unusual about seeing a herd of cattle on Main Street, and the idea of eating out was a foreign concept to people who were used to having their dinner at home in the middle of the day.

Although the shift that occurred in the 1970s is particularly significant because it marked an entirely new direction for Dingle and West Kerry, the area is continuing to change rapidly. Martin told The Kerryman that, since his last visit to Dingle 20 years ago, the town has become almost unrecognisable.