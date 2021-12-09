18 months wait for report on Right of Way closed ‘temporarily’ 10 years ago

More than two years after Kerry County Council promised to look at the re-opening of a Right of Way linking Muckross View Housing Estate to the Muckross Road, and more than 10 years since it was closed “in the dead of night” the council are still waiting a report on the matter.

In what is an ongoing sage that led to a ‘temporary’ closure of a Right of Way in the housing estate has now turned into a 10-year saga.

Council officials have said they are still waiting a structural report on the closure – more than two years and a half years after they listened to a deputation on the matter and indicated that a structural report would be needed.

In March 2019 a deputation from the Muckross View Housing Estate called on the council to re-open the Right of Way. This Right of Way is divided into two sections with two separate issues leading to its closure.

At the time local spokesperson, Paddy Keane said the right of way was closed than eight years ago “in the dead of night.”

"We were told it was a temporary measure but eight and a half years later it is still closed."

It was originally closed because of a structural issue with a wall on the route, but no works have been undertaken in the intervening eight years, the meeting was told.

"If we had made more noise, councillors would have been here, but we have been silent long enough," said Mr Keane.

At the same meeting, Town Engineer John Ahern said a structural report would be needed. This report is still awaited more than two years and a half years later. The meeting also heard works are being undertaken by a local contractor and that it is only the remaining 10 per cent of the right of way that residents are seeking support from the local authority on. This is the section that needs a structural report.

In an update to the council in recent months the council confirmed that a report is still awaited.

"The pedestrian laneway / access which leads from Muckross View Estate onto the Muckross Road is divided into two sections. The western section of this (nearest to Muckross Road) laneway / access, is in private ownership and forms part of a housing development which recently received planning approval from Kerry County Council. As part of the Conditions of Planning, the developer is to maintain and upgrade this access, the response said.

"In relation to the eastern section (nearest to Muckross View Estate), this was closed due to concerns relating to the boundary wall. A structural consultant has been identified to provide an assessment, solution, and relevant cost estimate in order to progress this project. We are currently awaiting this report.”