17 being treated for Covid at University Hospital Kerry

THERE are currently 17 people being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) according to the latest figures contained in the HSE’s daily operations update.

The figures cover the 24-hour period up to 8pm on Thursday, November 25.

The daily report shows that 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated at UHK, down from 18 the previous day.

Two of those patients being cared for in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

There were also two further suspected but, as yet, unconfirmed cases of the virus at the hospital.

As of 8pm on Thursday evening there were just two ‘general’ beds available at UHK with no beds available in the ICU.