165 jobs for Killarney after GMIB’s €100m sale to US firm

KILLARNEY based insurance firm Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers (GMIB) say they expect to create 165 new jobs in the next three to five years following their take-over by a major US firm.

GMIB was sold last week to US company based Assured Partners who are understood to have paid over €100 million to acquire the Kerry firm.

The family owned Kerry firm – which currently employs 85 people – is led by Simon and Tadhg Gallivan and Denis Murphy.

One of the world’s largest independently owned insurance firms Assured Partners has previously acquired more than of 400 smaller agencies, and has 8,500 employees working in five countries and across 35 US states.

The purchase of GMIB, which is still subject to customary regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be finalised by June 2022.

The deal is one of the biggest in a recent string of acquisitions of Irish brokerages

While the exact details of the sale have not been revealed, leading industry sources put it’s value ‘north of €100 million’.

First established in 1989, GMIB operates nationally from its Kerry base through its digital platform which serves both personal and commercial insurance customers.

The company – which has been based in offices at High Street, Killarney since 2021 – says it plans to target further growth, both “organically and via bolt-on deals” following the sale.

GMIB has reported growth of around 30 per cent annually in recent years with revenues of around of €15 million per annum.

GMIB’s entire staff will remain in place under the leadership of joint managing directors Simon Gallivan and Denis Murphy.

Tadgh Gallivan is to remain at the firm in a non-executive capacity.

“This is a watershed moment for GMIB and for the broader insurance industry in Ireland as a new global player chooses a Killarney based brokerage as its platform for further growth in Ireland,” said GMIB Joint Managing Director Denis Murphy.

“It is credit to our incredibly talented team and an exciting development as we seek to grow our staff numbers almost three-fold, to 250 staff over the next three to five years,” said Mr Murphy.

“Given the scale and resources of Assured Partners this is a very positive development for all our Kerry and national client,” he added.

Mr Murphy’s fellow Joint Managing Director Simon Gallivan echoed his sentiments.

“We would like to thank our staff and clients for all their support through the years, this defining moment for our business would not have been possible without them,” he said.

“The next part of the GMIB journey is one we are truly excited about,” said Mr Gallivan.

Assured Partners UK and Europe CEO David Heathfield said the multinational company is “delighted” to have the talented team at GMIB join them.

“GMIB has a strong reputation and has demonstrated an enviable ability to scale their business organically over the last several years making it one of the largest independently owned brokers operating in the Irish market,” Mr Heathfield said.

Assured Partners bills itself as one of the fastest-growing, independent insurance agencies in the United States, UK, Ireland and Europe.