€150,000 Lotto ticket is sold in Portmagee

Mark and Emir Conway, owners of O'Connell Foodstore, Deo's in Portmagee, celebrate with Julie O'Connell after they sold a winning Lotto ticket worth €156,493 in Saturday night's €3.7million Lotto draw.

A Lotto ticket purchased yesterday in Portmagee is now worth well over €150,000 after the player matched five numbers plus the bonus in last night’s draw.

Deo’s Post Office in O’Connell’s Foodstore sold the ticket yesterday, and Mark Conway, who runs the store with his wife, Emir, feels chances of the €156,493 prize staying in the locality are high.

“It’s just fantastic news for our community,” Mark said. “The entire area has suffered from continuous storms for the past few weeks, so this is a great bit of news to give us all a lift down here in Portmagee and Valentia Island.

“Given the time of year and, of course, the recent weather conditions, we haven’t seen too many tourists passing through, so we are hopeful that the winner is local.

“Great news like this travels fast so there will be a great buzz around the area for the next few days! I have no doubt that it will give us all an incredible boost and a reason to celebrate some much needed good news for a change.”

The numbers drawn last night (February 26) were 1, 8, 16, 33, 36, and 39. The bonus number was 5.

If you hold the winning ticket, you are advised to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact the National Lottery at 1800 666 222, or via e-mail at claims@lottery.ie.