€13m funding for Kerry health services

University Hospital Kerry is set for a significant upgrade of its facilities with the announcement of more than €12.5m in funding for several projects.

The funding announced today, Thursday, May 26, includes €6.75m for a state-of-the-art blood-science laboratory, which will see an extension and the refurbishment of the existing pathology laboratory.

A further €1.8m has been granted for an additional obstetrics theatre and upgrade of the existing facility. Another €1.13m in funding was allocated to build five new single en-suite rooms in an existing orthopaedic ward, and €600,000 in funding to enhance a maternity-birthing development including triage assessment, an antenatal ward, single-bed induction rooms, birthing rooms and ancillary accommodation.

Another €1.1million will be spent on the replacement of key water infrastructure; €750,000 will cover installation of a new emergency lighting system; while €300,000 will go towards the reconfiguration of the existing High Dependency Unit.

€250,000 will be spent this year out of a total budget of €10million on the upgrade and extension to the Oncology Ward, with €20,000 going towards construction works for a CT scanner.

Meanwhile, Cahersiveen Community Hospital will receive €140,000 for the provision of a new ambulance station, and Listowel Community Hospital will receive an investment of €160,000, which will facilitate the refurbishment and extension of a 33-bed facility.

Minister Norma Foley welcomed the investment in health care in Kerry.

“I welcome the significant investment of over €13million in healthcare facilities, which is a clear endorsement of the excellence in vital healthcare provision delivered on a daily basis throughout the county," she said.

"This funding will significantly enhance the provision of vital local services in the county. I have consistently advocated for enhanced and additional health services in the county with Minister Donnelly, and I wish to thank him for this significant investment in the provision of healthcare services in Kerry.”