13,500 calls to SouthDoc over Christmas as medical service promises it will look after everyone

The winter flu has put huge pressure on SouthDoc in recent weeks as the out-of-hours medical service provided care to 13,500 patients in the 10 day Christmas period alone.

The most recent figures available from SouthDoc show that from December 23 to January 2 dealt with an average of 1,300 patients in Cork and Kerry daily and this huge number of calls is continuing unabated as the winter flu season hits the country.

The winter flu has led to a significant increase in the number of patients in trolleys across the county and an increase in hospitalisations in all hospitals.

While figures are not yet available for last weekend from SouthDoc the service is continuing to experience a huge increase in calls since Christmas.

Its medical director, Dr Gary Stack said the Christmas period “was the busiest ever encountered” but he has reassured the public that all calls to SouthDoc will be dealt with.

Despite claims that patients have to wait several hours for call-backs he says that the figures show that 80% are dealt with within three hours and of those three-quarters are dealt with within two hours which he says is a very 'efficient service’.

He said that all calls are answered by SouthDoc which has 30 phone lines. He said that once the phone is answered patients must wait to be dealt with.

If more than 30 calls come in the phone will ring engaged but he said an analysis shows that this rarely happens with the peak number of calls between 24-26.

SouthDoc covers both Cork and Kerry and has 23 differences centres and each are staffed with between 1-10 medical staff including nurses, Doctors, receptionists and drivers. In Kerry SouthDoc centres include Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Castleisland, Cahersiveen and Killorglin.

He said the calls are analysed by the receptionist and nurse to be categorised in order to prioritise urgent cases but that patients will all receive a call-back.

SouthDoc he says have experienced problem when calling back patients as phone-line are engaged and he urges patients to keep their phone line free for a call-back.

"Part of the problem is that phones are busy. Patients nee to use a phone that is free so SouthDoc can ring them back.”

He said that over that out of the 13,500 patients in the 10-day Christmas period that called SouthDoc that 12,500 were dealt by the SouthDoc GP’s and did not need other care. Of that figures 900 patients (6.6%) required hospitalisation.

He said the increase in calls to SouthDoc is related to respiratory issues with the flu, RSV and Covid the main reasons for calls.

He said the surge in calls to SouthDoc is similar in GP services who are also inundated with calls due to respiratory issues. He believes that expert analysis will show that the current surge is linked to the lack of exposure to such viruses in recent years.

The lack of GP's in the country and county is also putting extra pressure on out -of-hours medical services which patients also having to wait for hours of call-backs from GPs and they face difficulties getting appointments as well.