110 runners help to mark marathon’s tenth birthday

Mary Twomey taking part in her 100th Marathon at the Tralee Full Marathon 2022 on Saturday Morning - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Participants just before taking off on the Tralee Full Marathon 2022 on Saturday Morning - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

It was a very busy weekend for all involved with the Tralee International Marathon over the weekend with 110 hardy runners completing the epic 26.2 mile run around Tralee and its environs.

First staged back in 2013, the event has never wanted for support locally and has grown from strength to strength under the leadership of Jim McNeice and his diligent team.

The 2022 outing of the event got underway at 9am from just outside the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Saturday morning and over the next few hours, runners got acquainted with some of the best and most beautiful scenery including the Tralee area has to offer.

Runners set off from the Wetland and headed out towards Ardfert which marked mile six before making their way towards Barrow where and after this, it was onto Fenit which saw runners hitting mile 15.

From here, participants made their way through the Spa, the Kerries, Lohercannon and into Blennerville, down the canal before crossing the finish line on Neil Armstrong Way in the Tralee Town Park.

Karl Fleming was the first finisher home on the day in the very impressive time of 02:46:20 while Jacqueline O’Connor was the first female across the finish line in a time of 03:48:26.