11 things to do in Kerry this August Bank Holiday weekend

All set for the Ballylongford Oyster Festival in 2019 are Emer O’Shea and Abby Collins from Ballylongford. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The August Bank Holiday weekend is here, and if you're looking for ways to enjoy the few days, then we’ve got you covered as we've complied a list of a few of the many things happening around the county that can keep you entertained.

1. Féile Lughnasadh Milltown

Féile Lughnasadh will see the best acts in traditional music taking to the stage and to the streets over the course of a three-day festival. These include Sharon Shannon, Jiggy, Killarney band The Rising, as well as local talent. They’ll appear at the festival club and in the local bars. There will be an opening parade and bonfire on Friday, with a full list of events over the three days also including an open-air céilí on Sunday.

Expand Close Neasa O’Shea, launching ‘Féile Lughnasadh’, this years Irish traditional festival in Milltown takes place from Thursday 28 - Sunday 31 July. Pic Valerie O'Sullivan. / Facebook

Neasa O'Shea, launching 'Féile Lughnasadh', this years Irish traditional festival in Milltown takes place from Thursday 28 - Sunday 31 July. Pic Valerie O'Sullivan.

2. Ballylongford Oyster Festival

This is definitely worth attending, if only to taste local oysters at the annual oyster-swallowing competition on Friday, July 29. But if Oysters are not for you, there will be plenty more entertainment including the car treasure hunt from the church yard on Sunday; the milk churn race at 7pm and the barman’s race at 9pm in honour of James McNamara, also on Sunday.

3. Kilgarvan Show

This is a one-day agricultural show that is making a welcome return and has something for all the family with plenty of children’s entertainment and agricultural machinery, as well as top livestock and animals on display and live music. There will also be competitions in arts and crafts, photographry and a dog show.

4. Banna Run

For those into fitness, why not try the 5k and 10k run close to the scenic Banna beach, where you can go for a dip after you run? At the heart of this year’s event will be the memory of two dearly-departed stalwarts of the running world and club, Tom O’Riordan and Chris O'Shea. Entry is on www.runresults.com, and the events kicks off at 9am and 9.30am, so a great start to the day can be expected this Sunday, July 31.

Expand Close Moira Horgan and Irene Butler, Banna Run Race Directors 2022 with the Tom O'Riordan Shield ahead of the big run on Sunday. / Facebook

Moira Horgan and Irene Butler, Banna Run Race Directors 2022 with the Tom O'Riordan Shield ahead of the big run on Sunday.

5. Callinafercy and Valentia Regattas

Kerry is renowned for regattas throughout the summer months, and for those who have not seen the traditional sport, there are two opportunities for a great family day out with Callinfercy Regatta on Saturday and Valentia Island set to host the regatta on Monday. Callinfercy Regatta is at Ballykissane Pier from 4.30pm while Valentia’s takes place from 3.45pm

6. Cahersiveen Traditional Music Festival

Cahersiveen is a wonderful town for a short break, and a traditional music festival will liven up this weekend with plenty of live music and children's activities every single day. One of the highlights is the Rod Stewart Tribute band on Sunday, but there will be a host of other musical acts indoors and outdoors, as well as events and activities including a deep-sea big-fish competition on the Friday morning, a 5km fun run in memory of Valerie Edworthy at 6pm on Friday evening in aid of Cúnamh Iveragh, and a major fireworks display at 11.30pm on Friday evening.

7. Abbeydorney Vintage

All roads lead to Abbeydorney this bank holiday weekend when the annual Vintage Car, Tractor and Honda 50 Run takes place in the village. The car run will take place on the Saturday, with registration starting at 4pm before leaving Abbeydorney Vintage Field at 6pm sharp. The Tractor and Honda 50 Run will take place on Sunday, July 1, with registration starting at 12pm and leaving Abbeydorney Vintage Field at 2pm sharp. The Kiddies Toy Tractor Run will take place on Sunday. Registration will start at 12pm and will leave the field at 1.15pm sharp.

8. Féile Lios Póil

Lios Póil is ready to party this weekend (and beyond), so why not be part of it?

The long-running féile is back and offers something for everyone, whether it's fast-paced action or something more leisurely you’re looking for. Old staples like the car treasure hunt from 2pm on Saturday make a return, and you might consider following that by unwinding from 9pm in O’Sullivans for Cocktail Night. A huge day of fun for the young and not-so-young follows on Sunday from 1pm at the local football field, and the scenic walk returns from 11am on Monday. A full list of events and times is available from the Féile Lios Póil Facebook page.

9. The Sean McCarthy Festival in Finuge

The Sean McCarthy Festival in Finuge returns this weekend, running from Friday, July 29, until Monday, August 1. As ever, the art of ballad-writing will be at the heart of festivities, with some of the nation’s finest proponents of the form ready to duel it out in the National Ballad Competition, the big gong of the festival, which was inaugurated in 1994.

Expand Close The Sean McCarthy Memorial Weekend Festival takes place. Pictured Maurice O'Keeffe , Liam Corridon , Kevin O'Neill and Darragh O'Donell of No Strings Attached. Photo By Domnick Walsh / Facebook

The Sean McCarthy Memorial Weekend Festival takes place. Pictured Maurice O'Keeffe , Liam Corridon , Kevin O'Neill and Darragh O'Donell of No Strings Attached. Photo By Domnick Walsh

10. Dan Paddy Andy Festival

The festival is is back in Lyrecrompane this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The weekend starts Friday, July 29, at 9pm with some great storytellers and some much-needed humour and a cupán tae when Daisy Kearney, Tom Moore and Sonny Egan get the show on the road.

Other activities include the Bog Walk on the Saturday morning, when visitors will have the chance to cut turf with the old-fashioned sleán, while on the Sunday morning, the 5k/10k walk/run gets underway at 11am with trophies, a couple of cash prizes and medals for all participants.

For those still standing, there will be five hours of afternoon dancing to Mike Condon, Mike Fitzgerald and Southern Pride, starting at 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Expand Close Dancing at the Dan, Paddy & Andy Festival in Lyrecompane. Photo by Domnick Walsh. / Facebook

Dancing at the Dan, Paddy & Andy Festival in Lyrecompane. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

11. Charity Tea Dance

In Ballybunion, be sure to come along and support the Annual Afternoon Charity Tea Dance in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. Your support will be greatly appreciated on Sunday, July 31, upstairs in the Ballybunion Community Centre from 3pm to 5pm.

Music will be provided by Mike Solo, while tea and refreshments will also be served. All are welcome to attend, and admission is €7. This includes refreshments, so be sure to come along and enjoy a great afternoon of music, dance, chats and tea while supporting a wonderful cause.