€10k of suspected cocaine seized in raid of North Kerry flat

By Tadhg Evans

Gardaí seized €10,000 of suspected cocaine following a Sunday-evening raid of a flat in Ballylongford.

The Kerry Divisional Drug Unit, Listowel Detective Branch, Tarbert Gardaí, and Garda sniffer dogs carried out a planned operation, searching houses and apartments in the Tarbert and Ballylongford areas on Sunday.

Shortly after 6pm, they seized the suspected drugs from a Ballylongford apartment. Several people were in the flat at the time, and a man in his early 30s was arrested before being questioned at Listowel Garda Station. He has since been released without charge.

The substance seized is being analysed, and a file will be forwarded to the DPP.

