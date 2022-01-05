€10k grant is huge boost to Animal Help Net Kerry’s work

The team at the Animal Help Net Kerry charity received the best Christmas present that they could have asked for with the news that they will receive a grant of €10,000 for 2022 to help continue the work they do around the county.

The group, a registered charity, is based in Tralee, and its main work involves re-homing unwanted and abandoned animals.

In addition to this, the group provides a subsidised neutering and spaying scheme to discourage the birth of unplanned puppies and kittens – the principle source of Ireland’s surplus dog and cat populations.

It also treats a considerable number of animals affected by road-traffic incidents, rehabilitates them and re-homes them. It can also offer limited help to people heavily dependent on their pet for company, when unexpected veterinary bills arise. All this, however, is dependent on funds.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Wendy O’Connor, who one of the leading figures in the charity and who is always on hand to deal with emergency call outs, said the money – the largest sum of funding the group has ever received – is huge for them.

“We spend between €40,000 to €45,000 a year, so this €10,000 that we are getting is going to help no end,” she said.

“It’s a little bit of weight off our shoulders, and it means that we can do more. Since we’ve started Animal Help 12 years ago, we’ve gotten a very small government grant every year, and each year it has increased. We got something like €7,000 last year, but this year, the €10,000, that’s the most we’ve ever gotten,” said Wendy.

“What we will be spending the money on, mainly, is vets. We [deal with] neutering, micro-chipping and vaccinations and road-traffic accidents.

“There’s always so much to do and so many veterinary costs that need to be covered. Every little bit of funding that we get helps,” she added.

Finally, Wendy expressed her gratitude to Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, for his assistance in getting the charity the grant for 2022.