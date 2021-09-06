1,000 reasons and more to support Tom Crean cycle

The Tom Crean Unsung Hero Annual Cycle serves as a tribute to Annascaul’s late, great Antarctic explorer, but it’s more than that.

It’s also a tribute to the late Emily Keohane, a former Down Syndrome Kerry member, and it raises vital funds for that very charity, and given everything charities have been through over the past 18 months, the funds raised this year will be especially important.

“Every charity in the country has been hammered by COVID,” said Enda O’Brien, a member of the organising team, and a grandson of Tom Crean’s.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to raise money, so this is a major fund-raiser for the year,” he told The Kerryman. “We would really, really appreciate people taking part. It’s always a great day out, and we would be grateful for all the help we can get for Down Syndrome Kerry.

"It's linked in with the Tour de Munster cycle, and we expect participants from all over the country.”

September 25 is the date to keep in mind, and Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre will act as a start point and finish point, regardless of which of the three routes you select. Route A is 75 kilometres long and loops back to Tralee from Annascaul, via Inch; Route B is 112 kilometres long and takes in Annascaul and Dingle before turning home; while a third route of 150 kilometres adds Slea Head to the mix.

There will be food provided at Ballyseedy, and food stops are also marked in for the South Pole Inn (Tom Crean’s own pub) in Annascaul and, for those taking on the longer routes, at the quay in Dingle.

The Kenmare-based Tom Crean Brewery – set up by Enda’s sister, Aileen – will provide free beer at the end of the cycle, and one club will receive the Emily Keohane Memorial trophy.

There’s also a shot of winning a cash prize for those who register for the cycle at its Eventbrite page, titled ‘Tom Crean Unsung Hero Cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Kerry’.

Adams of Tralee, providing support vehicles on the day, have sponsored this prize, and the winner, drawn at random, will receive a cash amount matching the number of cyclists participating, up to the value of €1,000 for 1,000 cyclists.

“That’s the slogan: 1,000 cyclists for €1,000,” Enda said.

There’s a €50 entrance fee to take part, and all funds raised go to Down Syndrome Kerry.