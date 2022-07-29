€1,000 in donations for Nathan’s Walk

Tom Randles, Kilcummin GAA Country Social Club (centre), and Jim Goggin of Goggin's Fuels Causeway (first from the right) presented €500 each to Marie O'Carroll (second from the right) of Nathan's Walk, Darkness Into Light, in the Kilcummin GAA Dance Hall on Wednesday, July 27. Photo by Tatyana McGough

There was a very welcome donation to Nathan’s Walk – the long-running Killarney leg of the walk in aid of suicide- and self-harm-prevention charity Darkness Into Light – from two generous sources this week.

The walk – named in honour of the late Nathan O’Carroll, who died by suicide in 2007 at 14 years of age – received two separate €500 donations, gratefully received by Marie O’Carroll, Nathan’s mother.

Marie explained to The Kerryman that she accepted the cheques from Jim Goggin of Goggin Fuels Causeway and Tom Randles of the Kilcummin GAA Country Social Club. The presentation took place at the dance hall in Kilcummin.

“Sure it goes without saying, we’re very thankful,” Marie said after receiving the combined €1,000 in donations.