100 not out for Killarney House parkrunners!

The field opens up at the 100th Park Run in Killarney on Saturday last.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Maggie leads the way....closely followed by Aonghus and Pat O'Shea at The 100th Park Run in Killarney House Gardens on Saturday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Brian Looney,Kevin Looney and Rua the Irish Red Setter in Killarney House for the 100th Park run in Killarney on Saturday morning last.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Philip Gammell,Ross Galagher DJ O'Sullivan at The Killarney Park Run on Saturday morning last in the grounds of Killarney House. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Ailish Teahan,Siobhan Coffey and Emma Gill taking part in The Park Run in Killarney House Gardens on Saturday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Denise Cremin and Elaine Lannigan getting ready for The Park Run in Killarney on Saturday morning. Photo by Michael G Kenny

On the run in Killarney, Participants of the 100th Park Run in Killarney in full flight on Saturday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Early risers in Killarney, the participants in the 100th Park Run in Killarney on Saturday morning last in the grounds of Killarney House. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The hugely successful ‘parkrun’ initiative had a life in Killarney before moving from Muckross to a new base at Killarney House, but that base is today firmly established; in fact, it has been the starting point now for 100 parkruns.

The Killarney parkrun group celebrated the milestone on Saturday amid a party atmosphere – complete with a specially made cake – and, in a pleasant coincidence, the group had exactly 100 participants on the day, event director Philip Gammell told The Kerryman.

One-hundred is a fine attendance for any outdoor community event at this time of year, and Philip said numbers are good year-round – but there’s always room for more to join in.

“Numbers are healthy, we average about 115 people, give or take,” he said. “One important point is that this is not just for runners, we try to encourage people of all abilities, walkers in particular. There’s a perception that parkrun is all about runners and fast runners, but that’s not the case at all, we want everyone to come along. It’s about getting people out and active.”

There’s a social side to it all as well, and if you call to the International Hotel on Saturdays, you might meet some of the group enjoying a coffee and scone after completing their parkrun.

Every Saturday at 9.30am at Killarney House on Mission Road, the parkrun sets off on a 5k route, while juniors aged from four to 14 can take part in an underage equivalent over two kilometres from 9.30am each Sunday. Registration for parkrun is free, and you can sign up at www.parkrun.ie/killarneyhouse/.

“And once you register for one parkrun, you’re registered for any parkrun anywhere in the world, just use the barcode you get,” Philip added.