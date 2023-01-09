100 not out for Killarney House parkrunners!

The hugely successful ‘parkrun’ initiative had a life in Killarney before moving from Muckross to a new base at Killarney House, but that base is today firmly established; in fact, it has been the starting point now for 100 parkruns.
The Killarney parkrun group celebrated the milestone on Saturday amid a party atmosphere – complete with a specially made cake – and, in a pleasant coincidence, the group had exactly 100 participants on the day, event director Philip Gammell told The Kerryman.
One-hundred is a fine attendance for any outdoor community event at this time of year, and Philip said numbers are good year-round – but there’s always room for more to join in.
“Numbers are healthy, we average about 115 people, give or take,” he said. “One important point is that this is not just for runners, we try to encourage people of all abilities, walkers in particular. There’s a perception that parkrun is all about runners and fast runners, but that’s not the case at all, we want everyone to come along. It’s about getting people out and active.”
There’s a social side to it all as well, and if you call to the International Hotel on Saturdays, you might meet some of the group enjoying a coffee and scone after completing their parkrun.
Every Saturday at 9.30am at Killarney House on Mission Road, the parkrun sets off on a 5k route, while juniors aged from four to 14 can take part in an underage equivalent over two kilometres from 9.30am each Sunday. Registration for parkrun is free, and you can sign up at www.parkrun.ie/killarneyhouse/.
“And once you register for one parkrun, you’re registered for any parkrun anywhere in the world, just use the barcode you get,” Philip added.