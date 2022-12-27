100 birthday wishes from King Charles and President Higgins to Kerry’s Peggy Sugrue

Peggy (on right) with her younger sister Honora Crissie (RIP) and older brothers Jeremia (back right RIP) & Patrick (RIP).

Peggy Sugrue on the right in the grey cardigan. Next to her is her older sister Bridget O'Connor (RIP) from Gortroe, Fossa.

Christmas is always a special time of year, but for Killarney woman Peggy Sugrue, this festive season was especially momentous as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Peggy, who now lives in the UK, celebrated the occasion with her family on December 27 but was not forgotten back home as she received plenty of birthday cards for the big occasion following an appeal by her daughter, Maggie.

Maggie called on members of KIllarney Down Memory Lane Facebook page to send birthday cards to her beloved mother, who loves to say in touch with home, and she duly received several cards from Killarney.

But, of course, the two most important birthday cards came from King Charles and President Higgins to mark the Centenary birthday, and she got a special mention at Mass in St Mary’s Catherdral.

Peggy was born in 1922 in Knockasartnett, Killarney – she was the fifth child of six – close to the Two Mile School.

While times were tough back then, music made these happier times for Peggy as her father, Timothy Sugrue, played the concertina and danced around the home with Peggy’s mother, Nora.

This love of Irish music was passed down to Peggy and even today she loves to hear such music. Over the years, she has been lucky enough to see her idols Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter, and her favourite song is Our Lady of Knock.

Like many, Peggy emigrated to find work and send money home to her parents in the late 1940s. She emigrated to Manchester and worked in many jobs, including in a shoe-making factory, as a barmaid and as a cleaner. While times were tough, Peggy persevered and made a happy life in the UK.

She remains there today with her beloved daughter, Maggie, and her four grandchildren, and Maggie described her mother as an inspirational woman.