10 years on and Tralee Marathon is urging runners to try it again!

The Tralee Marathon 2022 is a 26.2 mile road race that will be held in Tralee and the surrounding countryside of North Kerry and Mother and Son team Gretta and David Quirke will be taking part also pictured is Race Director Jim McNeice from Tralee . Photo by Domnick Walsh.

With the launch of the Tralee International Marathon in recent weeks it is time to get training for the big event this September – whether its your first or 10th Marathon – this year’s event is the one for you.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Tralee International Marathon which was founded by Marcus Howlett back in 2013 to encourage first-time marathon runners and it was more than successful with hundreds completing their first marathon that year and many years in between.

The dream of running a full 42km (26.2 miles) might seem out of reach for many but it is more than possible if you train so make 2022 the year you tick that goal off the bucket list and run your first marathon. I myself managed to do one and it is the best thing I ever did in my life!

Race Director of the Tralee International Marathon, Jim McNeice, is urging new runners to get out and do their first marathon. There is plenty of time to start training now working your way to the full event.

Jim has also called for runners who took part in their first marathon back in 2013 to sign up for the 10th anniversary or anyone who has completed the Tralee event to come back and run this year’s event.

“This year is a very special year marking the 10th year and we want to invite all those who ran the event in 2013 and over the years to come back and do it again.”

Among those joining this year’s event is Gretta Quirke who ran her first marathon back in 2013 and has returned to running after taking a hiatus to look after her father.

Her advice for anyone is “You Can Do it”

“I loved running and I loved improving. I loved the freedom of running and just getting out there. It was part of my week and my day.”

She said that having now returning to running it has again had a huge effect on her life.

“I like to think my Dad would love to see her back running.”

Although no stranger to events Gretta has full marathons, ultra marathons, 10k’s and 5k’s under her belt in the past but this year has seen her having to build up to that distance again. Since Christmas she has built from Couch to 5k and is now in training for the full marathon distance.

Her son, David, who ran her first marathon with her back in 2013 will also join her again in the 2022 event.

“I’m loving it again. I highly recommend it. You can achieve what you want.”

Full details of the Tralee Marathon which takes place on September 24 and is to honour Christie Hennessy is on the Tralee Marathon Facebook page as well as details of other races organised by Jim McNeice this year. The website is https://official-tralee-marathon.com/