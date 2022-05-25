10 years of 54321 challenge and counting

Launch of the 54321 challenge left to right Carole Moran with her pet Mazy, T.J. O'Connor, Jamie O'Shea, Denis Daly Skellig Star, Brid O'Connor Comfort for CHEMO Kerry, Maura Sullivan Kerry Hospice, James Foley Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Kathleen Sheehy Adapt Kerry, Tomas Crowley Adapt Kerry, Geraldine O'Sullivan Cystic Fibrosis, Caroline Lynch and Tony Dunne. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It’s been 10 years since it started and this year 10 Kerry charities will benefit from the annual 54321 challenge.

Originally the challenge has raised almost €302,000 to date supporting a number of very deserving Kerry Charities. After the last few years, organisers are delighted again to be able to welcome back a greater number of participants many of those have done the challenge a number of times previously and are delighted to join in on the 10-year celebrations.

This year’s goal is €100,000 and the chosen beneficiaries are The Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Kerry Hospice, Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Adapt Kerry, Skellig Stars, Cystic Fibrosis Kerry, Sera Huskey, Heartbeat Killarney, Alannah and Polly's Fight for Sight and Scoil Iognaid Ris.

The event will take place from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st of August 2022 inclusive. It will see participants on Day 1 (Thursday 18) - Cycle the Ring of Kerry, Day 2 (Friday 19) - Climb Carrantuohill, Day 3 (Saturday 20) - Cycle from Killarney to Cahersiveen via the Ballaghasheen Pass and then climb Cnoc Na Tobair and on Day 4 (Sunday 21) - Cycle the Skellig Ring (70km)

There will also be a number of Spinathon Days. These will take place on Saturday on July 30 – Listowel, Killorglin, Dingle, Cahersiveen, Sunday, August 14 Killarney and Saturday August 27 in Tralee.

The website is http://54321challenge.org and the GoFundMe page is on https://www.gofundme.com/54321-challenge-10-years-on