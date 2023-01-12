Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

€1 million-winning lotto ticket sold by Kerry store

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Kerry may have its first National Lottery winner of the year after a shop in the county sold a Lotto Plus 1 top-prize-winning ticket.

The name of the shop in which the ticket was sold will not be revealed until tomorrow, Friday, the National Lottery has said.

The time at which the ticket was bought is also yet be outlined, but the win applies to last night’s (Wednesday’s) January 11 draw.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Read More

The numbers drawn were 8, 11, 26,, 27, 38, 45, and the bonus number was 43.

The National Lottery is now appealing to players, particularly those in Kerry, to check their tickets carefully. If you have the winning numbers, phone 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

Read More

Privacy