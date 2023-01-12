€1 million-winning lotto ticket sold by Kerry store

Kerry may have its first National Lottery winner of the year after a shop in the county sold a Lotto Plus 1 top-prize-winning ticket.

The name of the shop in which the ticket was sold will not be revealed until tomorrow, Friday, the National Lottery has said.

The time at which the ticket was bought is also yet be outlined, but the win applies to last night’s (Wednesday’s) January 11 draw.

Read More

The numbers drawn were 8, 11, 26,, 27, 38, 45, and the bonus number was 43.

The National Lottery is now appealing to players, particularly those in Kerry, to check their tickets carefully. If you have the winning numbers, phone 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.