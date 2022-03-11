New set of wheels for Valentia Island’s Bernadette Murphy

Bernadette Murphy receives the key to her brand new car from Elma Shine, Shelia Coffey and Darren O Sullivan of the Cahersiveen Branch of Killarney Credit Union. Photo by Christy Riordan.

One lucky Valentia Island resident, Bernadette Murphy, received one of the best phone calls of her life this past week when she was contacted by the team at Killarney Credit Union telling her that she was the winner of a brand new Nissan Juke, all as part of the Killarney Credit Union members draw.

Bernadette Murphy is the lucky winner in question and she was got a great surprise last week when she picked up the phone to Elma Shine from Cahersiveen Branch of Killarney Credit Union telling her the big news.

Bernadette, accompanied by her husband Brendan, picked up the keys of her new car from Randles Garage in Killarney and on her way back home to Valentia, she stopped by the Credit Union in Cahersiveen – where Bernadette had filled in her entry form for the draw – to show off her fantastic prize.

It was a little bit of history too as it was the first time that the car has been won in South Kerry.

“We currently have just over 2,400 members in the draw which is held twice a year. Our prizes include a new car and cash prizes ranging from €250 to €1,000, our next draw will take place in July 2022,” said Karena McCarthy, Killarney Credit Union Marketing Officer speaking about the members draw.

“The draw is limited to members of Killarney Credit Union and anyone over the age of 18 can apply to join,” Karena added.

The cash prize winners were Anna Marie Fleming, Miriam O’Sullivan, Margaret O’Connell, Stella Randles, Maureen Purser, Claire Kiely, Nora Mary Ring, Helen O’Sullivan, Margaret Moore and Gerard Kearney.

Members can apply for the members draw at any of the branches or apply online on http://www.killarneycu.ie./

€12 will be taken from the members account twice a year as an entry fee for the members draw.