New 'Personal Information Pack’ safety initiative launched in Kerry

David Toomey and Maurice Enright from Listowel helping to launch the Personal Iinformation Pack (PIP) at the Knockanure community centre. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A new safety programme – the Personal Information Pack – developed by the Muintir na Tíre, the National Association for Community Development was launched this past week in Knockanure by members of the local community.

The Personal Information Pack, known as PIP for short, builds on the long-standing success of the Bottle in the Fridge, another Community Alert programme and it enables Ambulance and Fire services, An Garda Síochána, or other first responders to immediately access vital information in the event of a vehicle accident. It provides medical, emergency contact, and other information to allow immediate, safe, and effective action.

A key part of the programme is the display of the identifying sticker in standard places so that the emergency services are aware immediately that the information is available.

The PIP includes a screw top plastic container to keep your documents safe, a green emergency label with space for your name, a window sticker to place on your vehicle; and leaflet containing information on the scheme and space to record your emergency information.

“The primary aim of the government’s road safety strategy is to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 50% over the next 10 years. I welcome the introduction of the PIP, which should improve outcomes for anybody unfortunate enough to be involved in a road traffic accident. It is particularly encouraging that this is a community led initiative, demonstrating the growing importance of road safety to communities across the country. I wish Muintir, and its many community groups, every success in rolling it out," said Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

Going on, Muintir na Tíre National President, Paddy Fitzpatrick said the PIP is a logical extension of the group’s successful Bottle in the Fridge programme.

“It is almost 40 years since Muintir launched the Community Alert programme. Initially required as a crime prevention measure for rural communities, it has evolved into a broader community safety programme. The PIP is a logical extension of our very successful Bottle in the Fridge programme, which has greatly increased the safety of people in their own homes, particularly those who are vulnerable or live alone. We look forward to extending this safety net outside the home,” he said.

Further information on the PIP is available at https://www.muintir.ie/pip/