New future for Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion

The Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion has been taken over by six local directors who want to see the theatre achieve its true potential. Expand

Stephen Fernane

The Tinteán Theatre is to receive a new lease of life next month when it opens as part of the inaugural Ballybunion Arts Festival.

The 550-seater venue was one of the best designed theatres in Kerry when it first opened in 2005.

However, since 2012 a series of financial pressures meant the venue was of limited use, which resulted in its underutilisation.

