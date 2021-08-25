New future for Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion

The Tinteán Theatre is to receive a new lease of life next month when it opens as part of the inaugural Ballybunion Arts Festival.

The 550-seater venue was one of the best designed theatres in Kerry when it first opened in 2005.

However, since 2012 a series of financial pressures meant the venue was of limited use, which resulted in its underutilisation.

Thanks to a new consortium of six individuals from the locality, who realised the potential of the theatre, the Tinteán will commence its comeback in earnest next month when it hosts a stellar line-up of acts and events as part of Ballybunion Arts Festival (September 9-12).

The re-launch of the theatre is being hailed as a major boost for the arts in North Kerry, including the local economy given the theatre’s potential for attracting patrons to Ballybunion.

The six directors - Greg Ryan, Padraig Hanrahan, Kevin O’Callaghan, Mike McKenna, Jimmy Deenihan, and Bryan Carr - formed a CLG, not-for-profit company with charitable status, that is taking over the assets of the theatre.

“Ballybunion has never really seen the true potential of the Tinteán Theatre. Hopefully, it will now flourish in the coming years,” said Greg Ryan.

“It’s great that people are coming forward for the benefit of the local community. This theatre is very much a part of the community, and we are all determined to see it succeed. It is one of the finest venues in the county,” Greg added.

Marian Relihan, of the Ballybunion Arts Festival committee, said they are delighted to have the theatre as part of its festival.

Such a venue will allow them to build on the festival’s future by giving them scope to invite quality acts to Ballybunion.

“It was very much an inspiration for us in setting up the festival because we thought there is this 500-seat, state-of-the-art theatre in Ballybunion not in use. That was a big part of our plans,” Marian said.

“It’s also essential for us in getting artists and having somewhere where audiences can enjoy them,” she added.

A golf classic fundraiser for the Tinteán Theatre takes place on the old course in Ballybunion Golf Course on Saturday 25 of September.