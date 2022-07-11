New era for Tralee Toastmasters as new President and Committee elected

James Finnegan the new President of Tralee Toastmasters with the committee Sonia Elston and John McGillycuddy, Anne Lawlor, Joan Prendergast,Olga Knutova, Sergey Udaltsov, Michael McEgan, Derry Butler and Paul Fitzgibbon at the Imperial Hotel. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

James Finnegan, the new president of Tralee Toastmasters with family Kathleen Finnegan, daughter Joanne Fitzgerald and grandaughters Amy and Ava Fitzgerald at the Imperial Hotel Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

John McGillycuddy handing over the chain of office to the new president of Tralee Toastmasters James Finnegan at the Imperial Hotel in Tralee. Photo by MarkO'Sullivan.

James Finnegan, the new president of Tralee Toastmasters at the Imperial Hotel in Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

It’s the start another chapter in the proud history of the Tralee Toastmasters group his week who recently announced their new Committee for 2022/23 and the winner of their 2022 Toastmaster of the Year.

Tralee Toastmasters is the oldest Toastmaster Club in Kerry celebrating its 30th Anniversary in April 2023 and it will be returning to live meetings in September at a new venue of St Brendans Parish Centre.

For the new 2022/2023 year, James Finnegan has been named as the new President while Donal McCarthy is the 2022 Toastmaster of the Year.

"It is a great honour to be voted Tralee Toastmaster President especially as we get off Zoom and back into the room, in a new home and celebrating our 30th Anniversary throughout the year. I can promise a warm and friendly welcome for new members, former members and interested visitors,” said James this week on his election to the post.

The incoming Committee are as follows:

President: James Finnegan

Vice President Education: Anne Lawlor

Vice President Membership: Derry Butler

Vice President PR: Michael McGeeghan

Secretary: Catriona O'Regan

Treasurer: Sonia Elston

Immediate Past President: John McGilicuddy

James is a well known volunteer for local, national and international Festivals and Activities as well as being a strident promoter of Tralee and Kerry in numerous media articles and programmes at home and abroad. He is Co-curator of TEDxTralee, and is currently undertaking a 1000 Day of Walking challenge raising awareness and funds for a number of charities including Debra Ireland

Toastmaster Members follow a structured educational programme to gain skills and confidence in public and impromptu speaking, charing meetings and time management.

Toastmasters International is a not-for-profit organisation providing communication and leadership skills since 1924 through a worldwide network of clubs.

For further details please email traleetoastmasters@gmail.com or visit our Facebook Page "Tralee Toastmasters"