Nearly €5,000 raised for rescue service as Ballybunion Dippers take the plunge

Marie Tobin pictured at the the 'Freezin For A Reason' fundraiser organised by the Ballybunion Dippers last Sunday morning in aid of the Ballybunion Sea & Cluff Fescue Service.

March is known as one of the coldest months for sea swimming but that did not stop an estimated 100 or so hardy souls from taking the plunge into the old cold Atlantic on Sunday afternoon, all as part of a fundraiser for the vital group that is the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service.

The event, the brainchild of a group of local swimmers in the North Kerry town known as the Ballybunion Dippers, took place on Ladies Beach in Ballybunion at the weekend and it was hailed as a huge success by Chris Power, a member of the swimmers group who spoke to The Kerryman on Monday.

"We’re delighted with how it went, we really are. It was great. It’s tough to put a number on how many were there, especially when you’re so busy but I think there was over 100 people in the water. People just went in and had their dip and just swam around and had their fun and came back out," said Chris, who added that they got extremely lucky with the day.

"It was amazing, everything was perfect for us. The weather, the currents, everything but it was still cold,” she said with a laugh.

One of the highlights of the day, she added, was a group of Dublin ladies who had the bravery to bring a Dublin flag with them into the heart of the Kingdom to the swim.

"We had girls from Dublin come down for it. They had some balls yesterday I’ll tell you that. They strutted that flag, the Dublin flag, and marched into the crowd and of course the DJ made a show of them but the banter and the craic was great,” she said.

As for the money raised for the rescue service – who Chris said were amazing on the day making sure everyone was safe – Chris is hoping that by leaving the GoFundMe page for another while yet, they may break the €5,000 mark.

“We’re just a little bit short of €5,000 at the moment so we’re still kind of hoping that there’s a few stragglers out there left to donate that will help us get over the line, I’ve a few people out there that I still have to nab,” she said.

As for doing it again in the future, Chris said that “absolutely” they would, adding that she and others in the group are already putting their thinking caps on and seeing what the could to make a 2023 outing even better and while she wouldn’t be drawn on specifics, she said they’ve already got a few ideas.

To donate to the fundraiser, you can do so through the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hv2rvn-freezin-for-a-reason?member=17431719&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer